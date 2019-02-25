This week starts week six of the Biggest Loser program through the Highlands County Family YMCA. There have been five weeks of struggles, five weeks of pain and five weeks of stress. But, in between the workouts at the ‘Y,’ the constant pain and the figuring out what to eat, there have been the wonderful people I’ve met along the way.
Every time I go to the gym I’m approached by a new person who recognizes me from this column and wants to share their thoughts with me. Some talk about their own struggles with losing weight, some tell me how this column inspires them and they all give words of encouragement and tell me that they are rooting for me.
As a writer, you want your work to affect people in some way. You want the words to inspire action or to encourage a specific emotion from the reader. The best thing a writer can hear is that something they wrote affected a reader and that reader is following that writer; whether it’s a fiction book series, a news piece in the local newspaper or a column about their journey to lose weight.
To everyone who has approached me and given words of encouragement or shook my hand, I thank you. For all those reading this who haven’t spoken to me yet, I thank you as well. It all makes a difference and keeps me motivated.
It’s not just at the gym either. I get stopped at Walmart, at Publix and I was even stopped at the gas station last week. All people who recognized me from this column and wanted to me to know that they were following my journey and to keep going.
That’s just what it’s been…a journey.
Along this journey, I’ve changed my eating habits. I haven’t had a soda in five weeks. I’ve had almost zero dairy in five weeks. I still have cheese sometimes in my scrambled eggs or drizzled over my steamed broccoli. I eat more vegetables than I ever did before, but it’s not just about adding vegetables and cutting out processed foods.
That was part of it, but it took some tweaking. I’m still tweaking the menu. I try to have some sort of protein with every meal. A small bowl of grapes alongside my scrambled eggs and bacon for breakfast has been a go to for me. Adding ground beef to dishes like a bag of SteamFresh zucchini noodles from the freezer section is easy to make and fills me up.
Over the past five weeks, in the pursuit of getting fit, I’ve been hurt, and I’ve been sore. Unfortunately, the hurt was serious enough for my doctor to restrict my workouts to walking on the treadmill or swimming only, but I adapted. I may not be out there flipping giant tires or running with the rest of the group, but I still put in work and I look forward to that work continuing to pay off.
For those in my Biggest Loser group who survive the Tuesday or Thursday workout with Laura and then go immediately into the Strength Train Together class, I give mad props. Laura’s workouts are intense and tough enough, I can’t even fathom trying to do it back-to-back. I admire you all for that. Keep it up!
Some good news out of last week was that my x-rays did not show any fractures. Whatever I did when I fell, it didn’t break anything. It still hurts every day and even worse after working out. So, I spent more time in the pool last week than treadmill because of the minimal impact it has on my joints. The muscle was sore afterwards, but I suspect that’s not going away anytime soon.
More good news from last week is that I lost five more pounds. That brings my five-week total to 28 pounds! I’m still waiting for the increase in energy though. I find myself constantly tired both physically and mentally. Eventually I’ll get through a Saturday without needing multiple naps, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.