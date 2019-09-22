By PHIL ATTINGER
SEBRING — County commissioners agreed to renew the tourism consulting contract with Gray Dog Publishing Corporation, also known as Casey Hartt.
On Tuesday, they approved another two-year, $147,000 contract to have Hartt serve as lead marketing consultant for the Tourist Development Council. The contract also allows an annual expense allowance of $4,800.
The vote was 4-0 with one abstention: Commissioner Ron Handley said he has family connections to Hartt.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county could instead do a one-year contract, instead.
“Next year, you might have a different board up here,” Tuck said.
At previous meetings, Tuck has expressed concern or reservations about the arrangement of hiring a contract vendor to serve in the capacity that had previously been executive director at the TDC.
Tuck said she would like to see that revamped.
However, Commissioner Don Elwell said a two-year contract provides for consistency. Entities trying to set up events and attractions in the county want to be able to work with the same people for at least a couple of years, to get the events marketed.
Elwell also said he wanted to “plug for where we were versus where we are” in tourism marketing prior to Hartt’s tenure.
“We were ‘old school,’” Elwell said. “Casey [Hartt] brought a lot of value to be able to get on channels and get earned media.”
He also noted that the expense account does not cover the cost of registration or airfare for tourism conferences, where many of the contacts are made for tourism promotion outside of Highlands County and/or Florida.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said Hartt also gets both TDC and county commission approval before attending such conferences.
Hartt also used the opportunity to remind commissioners that one of the big events of the last two years — the Sebring Soda Festival — had won three first-place awards at the Florida Festivals and Events Association conference this summer.
