The Golf Hammock Ladies League played a two-day tournament to determine the 2019 League Champion. The competition was tough, but once again Beth Weiler, for the fourth year, won this honor. Beth is not only a great golfer, but a wonderful league member and team mate who keeps the game exciting for everyone. The runner up for this year is Cherry Kantola, a new league member from Illinois.
The two-round Low Gross winners and Low Net winners in flights are: Low Gross Low Net. Flight One 1) Helene Tremblay 1) Lorraine Friend 2) Maria Reeves 2) Jeanie Fivecoat 3) Rosie Mays. Flight Two 1) Theresa Hahn 1) Marilyn Redenbarger 2) Shelba Fortier 2) Betsy Wells 3) Tracy Crawford 3) Lorraine Northrup. Flight Three 1) Laura Kebberly 1) Lee Jagodzinski 2) Tami Snyder 2) Hilda Waddell 3) Judy Trier 3) Shirley Passafume. Flight Four 1) Ruth Kirk 1) Nancy Senior 2) Carol Troup 2) Roxie McMillon 3) Gladys Zitelli 3) Audrey Walther. Most Fairways hit: Tami Snyder. Closest to Pin #5: Shirley Passafume.
Golf Hammock Ladies League
March 6, Flight One Low Gross Low Net 1) Lorraine Northrup 1) Theresa Hahn 2) Beth Weiler 2) Helene Tremblay 3) Laura Imboden 3) Carolyn Riffle. Flight Two 1) Betsy Wells 1) Marilyn Redenbarger 2) Sue Pratt 2) Connie Snyder 3) Kathy Saleeba 3) Judy Trier. Flight Three 1) Shirley Passafume 1) Barbara Sollenberger 2) Donna Fisher 2) Lee Jagodzinski 3) Laura Kebberly 3) Maureen Finney. Fourth Flight 1) Nancy Senior 1) Roxie McMillon 2) Carol Troup 2) Christiane Paradis 3) Audrey Walther. Closest to Pin #2: Nancy Senior. Closest to Pin #17: Lee Jagodzinski. Most Fairways Hit: Ida Warner.
March 27, LGA Individual Points First Flight 1) Theresa Hahn 2) Jeanie Fivecoat 3) Maria Reeves. Second Flight 1) Barbara Walczak 2) Sue Pratt 3) Marilyn Redenbarger. Third Flight 1) Lee Jagodzinski 2) Judy Trier 3) Barbara Sollenberger. Fourth Flight 1) Roxie McMillon 2) Christiane Paradis 3) Ellyn Loose. Most Fairways Hit: Maria Reeves. Closest to Pin #12: Audrey Walther. Jean Haig shot better than her age, 88!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.