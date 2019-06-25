Those in our political system who have been elected to our Congress and Senate should represent all races, not just people of color. Example: The Cherokee Nation in America, my ancestors who have been in North America since 10 BC, had their lands stolen in 1838 by the American government. They controlled Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, the largest part of central United States, before the U.S. government was formed. A bounty was paid to destroy my ancestors.

Many people paid their way to America by working for people who paid for their transportation to America. 

People of color have contributed greatly to our nation. Many have served in our military in far greater numbers than whites for their 10% of our nation. Only 1% of the nation serve in our military. People of color have contributed greatly to keep us a free nation.

A president's message of love by Gerald Rudolph Ford: "Our long national nightmare is over. Our constitution works; our Great Republic is a government of laws and not of men. Here, the people rule ...

As we bind up the internal wounds of Watergate, more painful and more poisonous than those of foreign wars, let us restore The Golden Rule to our political process, and let 'brotherly love' purge our hearts of suspicion and hate."

Billie E. Jewett

Sebring

