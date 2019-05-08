The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of May gives anglers the development of the first quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast; three days of east winds, a day of southeast wind, then a south wind day followed by two days of westerly winds and then… a ‘wildcard wind day’, meaning no one can know which direction the wind will be out of.
With the water temperatures in the upper part of the ideal feeding temperature range, fish are feeding every other day and at the very least every third day. So even though an east wind occurs for three to four consecutive days, fish will still feed normally.
However the greater atmospheric pressure-change periods have been occurring just before and after the winds shift out of the southeast—the greater the pressure increase the greater the concentration percentage of feeding fish.
When pressure rises and drops at above-average rates it’s because of a high pressure system being pushed north by a strong low pressure from the south. The east wind will slow down and shift southward causing a sharp increase in pressure, then within six to eight hours a perfect fishing wind will occur from the south and pressure will drop dramatically.
Best Fishing Days: In my fourteen years of experience the days when the wind shifts from the east to the southeast, have been above-average fishing days. The extended weather forecast predicts Saturday will produce a perfect southeastern wind fishing day. Depending on the timing of the wind shift---could occur Friday evening or even sooner—Friday and Saturday I predict will be the best days to be on the water. Check the weather forecast tomorrow to get the timing correct.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 4:50 p.m. and the sunset at 8:03 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5 from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by about one hour and will increase slightly in rating daily by a half number every two days.
Friday and the weekend the sunset period will produce two major periods, during the sunset and sunrise. Between the hours of 6-9 a rating of 6-7 will occur which is normal for the first quarter lunar period which occurs Saturday.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:45 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The atmospheric pressure plot of the past three to four days has produced an average increase of about 0.05-07 In Hg an hour after the moonrise. I expect this to continue. Therefore peak feeding activity should occur in the late morning hours today. By the weekend I expect a midday pressure spike to trigger feeding as solar noon approaches.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
