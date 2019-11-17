The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of November gives anglers the last quarter moon phase on Tuesday and a weather forecast typical for the fall season. All fishing factors considered, Tuesday and Wednesday will be the most productive.
This first half of this week, sunset and sunrise fishing will really heat up. The last quarter moon phase always produces better fish feeding activity when the underfoot moon improves the sunset hours and the overhead moon improves the sunrise hours.
The weather forecast predicts a perfect northwestern fishing wind today with speeds in the six to eight mile per hour (mph) range. A west wind occurs Monday with speeds in the same ideal range. Tuesday a west northwest wind in the eight mph range will push a significant high pressure system across the state, forcing fish to move upward where anglers like to find them…in shoreline hot spots.
Wednesday a north wind will reach speeds of five to six mph as pressure tops-out in the 30.20 In Hg range by the midday hours. I expect fish to be feeding heavy within shoreline vegetation and cover.
Thursday through Saturday a slow moving low pressure system will enter the state, gradually dropping the pressure 0.20 In Hg over the three day period. The wind forecast is ideal for fishing, Thursday a six mph east wind, Friday and Saturday a west to northwest five mph wind will occur. Late Saturday and continuing through Sunday a southwesterly wind will occur in the eight mph range.
In case you don’t know when fish and especially bass and panfish, feed best, it’s when water temperatures are in the seventy to eighty degree range. This is occurring right now and will continue until the first major cold front arrives and drops water temperatures into the middle sixty degree range.
The fall season always means significant atmospheric pressure changes weekly. This forces fish to form a feeding migration pattern comprised of two days of upward movement with the arrival of high pressure, followed by two days of downward movement with the arrival of low pressure.
This seasonal migration pattern and the ideal water temperature range combine to trigger feeding every other day for freshwater species. When a west to northwest wind blows during the fall season, anglers can expect fish to be adjusting upward into feeding areas. It’s one of two of the best fishing periods of the year. The next one occurs in the spring.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday and Wednesday’s weather forecast predict the best fishing factors for causing fish to adjust upward, into shoreline vegetation and cover. Tuesday through Wednesday the barometer will be on a steady 0.25 In Hg rise, starting Tuesday morning and ending during the midday on Wednesday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon will be underfoot at 4:50 p.m. and the sunset at 5:33 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Daily this period move later by one hour and remains at a 4-5 rating until the midweek when it diminishes to a 3-rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:26 a.m. and solar noon at 12:12 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains in the 3-4 range.
Starting Tuesday a second minor period develops as the overhead moon occurs at 6:14 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:49 a.m. A feed intensity rating of 3-4 will occur from 6-9 a.m. And if the weather forecast is accurate, a strong high pressure system will push fish upward during this same period. A 5-6 rating is likely if this occurs as predicted.
Wednesday morning from 6:30-9:30 a.m. a feed rating of 5 will occur and perhaps even better if the predicted atmospheric pressure rise continues to occurs through the morning hours.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 9-14 full moon and 23-28 new moon. December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
