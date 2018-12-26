The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of Christmas Week gives anglers ideal fishing weather except for moderate-to-high winds on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise you could not ask for better conditions to warm up the water to the ideal feeding range in of seventy to eighty-two degrees, which will occur by the weekend.
As is the case after the full moon phase and the days leading up to the last quarter moon phase, which occurs Saturday, fish feeding migrations become less populated and slower, as fish metabolisms slow down to normal speeds and switch from feeding primarily at night to daytime feeding again.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday and Friday evenings will be good and early mornings during the weekend due to ideal feeding water temperatures.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:26 p.m. and the sunset at 5:39 p.m. and will create a feeding intensity rating of 3-4 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday the rating will be in the 4-5 range as the sun and moon work in close harmony. This period also benefits from the warmest water temperature of the day.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-set occurs at 10:43 a.m. and solar noon at 12:28 p.m. and will create a feeding intensity rating of 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 3-8 new moon, 19-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour fall charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level, which is 3 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.75’. Saturday at 4 a.m. all S68 spillway gates are closed.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston.
Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
