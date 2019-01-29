Last week I wrote the first part of a column trying to come to terms with this, “I always wanted to be a great man, but I’m finding it harder to be a good man.” Whoa! And, wow! I wondered, “Where do I even begin?” Well, I began as I jumped right in. Today, I continue my ramblings. Here’s a little synopsis of last week’s start.
In my quest for answers, I ran across “the Great Man theory.” This is “a 19th-century idea according to which history can be largely explained ... blah, blah, blah.” Some of their examples include Shakespeare, Martin Luther, Napoleon, and Richard Wagner.
Next was the artofmanliness.com. This one resonated with because the website proclaimed, “These stories prove that it doesn’t matter who your parents are, where you’re born ... the difference is in your character and willingness to do whatever it takes ...” This list includes Benjamin Franklin, John D. Rockefeller, and Frederick Douglas.
I have to admit that at this point I am no closer to defining what it means to be a great man. The men on these lists are men of tremendous accomplishment on a world stage with achievements that affected hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people. I have deep respect and admiration for them (and I might be a bit jealous, too). However, let me ask you this, would these men also be considered good men? Can you be a great but not good? Which is more important?
Let’s start by listing the qualities a good man would exhibit. He would be honest, hard-working, responsible, and live life with integrity. If married, he would love his wife unconditionally and his children deeply. He would unselfishly serve his community and his church. His friends would know they could count on him in a time of need. He would be generous with what he’s been given and humility would mark his life. It is possible, even probable, that many men fit this description. Let’s raise the bar a little bit.
A good man would also do the difficult things. He would have the hard conversations with those who needed them. He would confront injustice. Still know a bunch of men who fit this description? Let’s try this, then. A good man willingly inconveniences himself for others and does things for those who can’t reciprocate. I am blessed to have one of these men as a good friend.
My friend, let’s call him Joe, is a well-respected and successful businessman. He unselfishly serves both his community and church in various roles. He conducts his life with integrity and is a man of his word. He has been married for many years and is completely devoted to his wife and kids. He and his wife have raised three young men, also of good character, service, and a strong work ethic. A good man, by all accounts.
Realistically speaking, the odds are that you will never find Tom’s name listed among such names as Martin Luther, Benjamin Franklin, or Franklin Delano Roosevelt. However, for those of us who know him, and men like him, they would be at the very top of our list of Good Men. And, isn’t just as important to be a good man as it is to be a great one!
Mike Lee is a teacher and life coach. Learn more at www.simpleelifecoach.com
