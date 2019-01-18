KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Divisional Round featured the Chiefs’ most notable victory in at least 25 years. It made for quite a thrilling weekend in Kansas City, snowfall and all.
But the second round of the NFL playoffs were otherwise a bit of a dud. None of the four games saw a fourth-quarter lead change.
Need not worry: The postseason is saving its best for the last.
On paper, anyway.
The AFC and NFC conference championship matchups spotlight the best four teams from the regular season — and the most exciting ones, at that.
Why? Points. Points. And more points. The four teams still alive in the playoffs possess the most efficient four offenses in football. The Chiefs led the league at 35.3 points per game during the regular season. The Rams were second at 32.9, the Saints third at 31.5 and the Patriots fourth at 27.2.
It’s the highest combined total in league history for the four teams who comprise the conference title games. Sure, offensive efficiency is at its peak in the NFL. The notion that defense wins championships has long expired.
But never have we had such proof of it at this stage in the season. The viewer should reap the rewards with a potentially enthralling afternoon of football.
Just ask the oddsmakers. The over/under for both games is at 57 points, according to most sportsbooks in Las Vegas. The two lines equal 104 total points, the highest combined projection for conference championships since 1985, when the data was first tracked, according to Action Network.
But this is just a forecast. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, right?
Actually, the evidence is already there.
The Patriots beat the Chiefs 43-40 with a game-winning field goal as time expired on Oct. 14, a game that included 946 total yards of offense. The two teams combined for 50 points in the second half.
And when the Saints and Rams met on Nov. 4, the Saints built a 21-point lead before the Rams tied the game in the fourth quarter. The Saints scored twice late for a 45-35 win.
That’s 83 points from one game and 80 from the other.
In a league with rules increasingly built for offensive success, the offenses have indeed seized control. And nobody has a better one than the Chiefs. Kansas City led the league in points, yards and yards per play. Add to that, it gives the ball each snap to the man favored to win the league’s most valuable player award next month.
The top-five offenses in the NFL went 59-21 during the regular season, and the top-four were seeded first or second in their respective conferences. It’s carried over to the postseason, those four averaging 30.5 points last weekend.
Whereas the top-five defenses in points against (Bears, Ravens, Titans, Jaguars and Texans) were 47-33 in the regular season, and none are left standing.
As owners as the No. 1 offense in football, the Chiefs just need the trend to last a couple of more weeks.
In their first meeting with Kansas City, the Patriots had quarterback Patrick Mahomes figured out — at least for a half.
Creative and efficient in leading the Chiefs to a 5-0 start to the regular season, the second-year phenom looked very ordinary in the opening 30 minutes of their Oct. 14 matchup with New England, completing 14 of 23 passes for 164 yards, no touchdowns and throwing two interceptions. It added up to a 24-9 halftime deficit for the Chiefs.
Then the second half began.
Over the next two quarters the 23-year-old picked apart the Patriots’ defense, throwing for four touchdowns, including a 67-yard TD strike to Kareem Hunt and a 75-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill, tying the game at 40 with just over three minutes to play in the game.
It would take some late heroics by quarterback Tom Brady and a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds by Stephen Gostkowski for the Patriots to sidestep KC’s comeback effort.
The Patriots have a lot more tape of Mahomes to study for the rematch in Sunday’s AFC championship game. They’re also hoping both history and the job they did disrupting Philip Rivers and the Chargers in the divisional round can be a starting point in slowing down Mahomes this time around.
Linebacker Dont’a Hightower said going back to what they did right in the first half against Mahomes could be the start of a plan of slowing him down in Round 2.
“We played the first half literally the exact way we wanted to,” Hightower said. “We were able to mix things up, keep those guys guessing and keep them on their toes, not letting those guys make big plays.
“With an offense like that, you give (Kansas City coach) Andy Reid any kind of time and he’s able to draw up a couple things, and that’s something that we learned in the second half was that we’ve got to play a full 60 (minutes).”
Mahomes will be the sixth first-team All-Pro quarterback to face New England in the playoffs during the Belichick and Brady era.
The Patriots are 4-1 against the previous five. They have seven interceptions in those games, while allowing just six touchdowns. Two of those wins were against Peyton Manning in the AFC playoffs during the 2003 and 2004 seasons.
After coming up short during the regular season, Mahomes will again be looking to become the first opposing starting quarterback under the age of 25 to beat the Patriots under Belichick (25-0).
Mahomes went 2-4 against playoff teams this season, tossing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in those games.
One of the things that has defined Mahomes in his first year as a full-time starter is his poise in the pocket. That, and his creativity under pressure using his running ability as well as sidearm and even no-look passes at times to keep getting the ball to his playmakers.
