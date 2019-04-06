LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons added another Class 5A-District 12 win to their record after defeating the DeSoto County Bulldogs 5-2 Thursday night. The Green Dragons record is now 5-8 overall and 3-2 in district play.
“We did something better than we have been lately,” said Lake Placid Coach Harry Tewksbury. “We lost a heartbreaker the other night and I wasn’t sure how they were going to react to that. We came out hitting the ball pretty well and made a couple mistakes that we shouldn’t have made. We have to be a little more efficient on the mound with our pitch count but overall I think the guys played at a good energy level. We stayed focused and took advantage of some chances that we got.”
Lake Placid showed what they can do in the top of the first. DeSoto had one out and runners on first and third. Braden Steele sent a fly ball to center where Lake Placid’s Katwan Ward caught the ball in the air and threw home where Queshamil Shultz made the play at the plate making it an impressive double play.
The Green Dragons jumped into the lead early as Briar Napier had an infield single, Jorge Martinez doubled and Patrick Healy singled to score Napier for a 1-0 lead.
DeSoto got on the board in the third inning as Garrett Leath reached base, Mason Ayers walked and both runners scored on an error to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
Lake Placid tied up the game in the bottom of the frame as J.J. Huergo lofted a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center to make it 2-2.
“Every aspect of my pitching is work and my offense really helped me out,” said J.J. Huergo. “Every cylinder was working tonight, everybody did good and we did what we had to do.”
Lake Placid struck in the fourth as Erskin Tolliver bunted for a base hit, Ward was hit by a pitch and Jolley drew a walk to load the bases. Napier doubled to score Tolliver and Ward for a 4-2 lead.
The Green Dragons added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth as Jolley singled, moved to second and scored on an error to make it 5-2.
Huergo earned the win on the mound with six innings of work with two runs allowed on two hits.
Napier came on and got the last two outs to pick up the save for Lake Placid.
“At times we did great on the mound,” Tewksbury said. “We harp on pitch counts and trying to keep guys in the game but when the pitch count goes up we have to take the pitcher out and we try not to do that. We have to keep the pitch count minimal, not waste pitches and find the strike zone. Huergo did a good job on the mound and battled pretty well. Briar Napier hit the ball pretty well tonight and he has been on a tear lately at the plate and has been doing a good job at bat.”
Lake Placid will be on the road next week to face the Frostproof Bulldogs on Tuesday. The Dragons will then head to Dunbar to take on the Tigers in a district game on Friday.
