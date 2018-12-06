AVON PARK – Tuesday night’s girls soccer match between Avon Park and Lake Placid was a chance for one of them to earn their first win of the season.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons eased past the Avon Park Red Devils by a score of 2-0 in a Class 2A-District 10 contest at Joe Franza Stadium.
The win improved Lake Placid to 1-2-2 overall, while the loss dropped Avon Park to 0-5.
“We are not as physical as last year,” said Lake Placid Head Coach John Merlo. “More skilled, but we overthink everything and make it more complicated than it should be. You should go wide, cross and score. Instead we will go wide, drive it in, go against 20 defenders and then try to score, so we are just over thinking everything. I am happy with the win, but we need to play better than what we have been playing.”
The first 20 minutes of the game had each team feeling each other out with most of the action around midfield and halfway between midfield and the Red Devil goal.
Lake Placid had a few scoring opportunities and finally capitalized towards the end of the first half when Sayra Cortez from the right side of the field centered a pass to Zuleima Barajas in front of the Avon Park goal.
Barajas was able to make the quick kick from a few yards out past the Red Devil goalkeeper to give the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead at the half.
The second half resembled the first half in which most of the action took place on the Red Devil side of the field.
Despite that, the Red Devils had several opportunities to score though they were unable to finish.
At the same time, the Red Devil Goalkeeper, Brianna Nobles, made several saves to keep Avon Park in the game.
Midway through the second half, Lake Placid got some breathing room after the Red Devils were called for a foul that gave the Green Dragons a penalty kick.
Edith Cortez took the shot for the Green Dragons with a hard hit grounder to the left side, just past a diving Nobles who made a valiant effort to stop the kick.
The goal put the Green Dragons up 2-0, which would ultimately be the final score.
“I am happy,” said Avon Park Head Coach Christopher Sboto. “To lose 2-0 to Lake Placid is not that bad and it was our goalies first full game, so I am happy with her. We did well on defense, need to work on mids and forwards. They did keep their shape, so overall I am happy on how we are progressing. We will get back to working on passing and offense.”
