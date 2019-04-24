AVON PARK – The county rivalry between the Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons is one that always entertains. Tuesday night was no different as Lake Placid made an early lead stand up for a 6-5 win over Avon Park at Charles R. Head Field.
The victory improved the Green Dragons to 8-9 on the season, while the loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Red Devils who dropped to 16-4.
“I knew we were going to be thin at pitching after Huergo got his number,” said Lake Placid Coach Harry Tewksbury. “The guys that I used grew up a little tonight. Jorge Martinez competed and didn’t give in. That was exciting for me especially this time of year.”
Avon Park struggled on the mound at the start of the game with Andrew McGuckin throwing 11 pitches, 10 of which were balls during the top of the first. The Red Devils made a pitching change bringing Dayvon Terry to the mound.
The Green Dragons had runners on first and second when J.J. Huergo sent a liner into the right-centerfield gap driving home Cody Jolley with Brair Napier moving to third base. Patrick Healy grounded to shortstop driving home Napier for a 2-0 lead.
Lake Placid expanded its lead in the top of the third. Napier reached second on a throwing error, Martinez singled to right field to plate Napier. Huergo drew a walk, Izayiah Patterson singled and Jackson Griffin grounded out to score a run. Huergo raced home on a passed ball to give the Dragons a 5-0 lead.
Lake Placid added to its lead in the top of the sixth inning as Troy Hovis was hit by a pitch, Jolley doubled to right field and Martinez lofted a sacrifice fly to right field driving home Hovis for a 6-0 lead.
Avon Park rallied in the bottom of the frame as Mason Huertas singled, Garrick Rowe drew a walk and Lake Placid made a pitching change due to his pitch count. The Green Dragons brought Napier to the mound.
Cory Leech drew a walk to load the bases. Terry stepped to the plate and rocketed the ball into the left-centerfield gap for a bases-clearing double. Trent Lewis drew a walk and Lake Placid made another pitching change bringing in Martinez.
McGuckin singled to left field driving home Terry. Matt Tyson drew a walk to once again load the bases. Luis Perez grounded out to first to score Lewis to pull the Red Devils within 6-5.
Avon Park, which left 13 men on base, had two runners on with only one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but failed to score the tying or winning runs as Lake Placid held on for the victory.
“This was a big win for us,” said Tewksbury. “Whit Cornell does a great job with those guys and they are a great team. I’ve been telling these guys ‘you’re better than you have been playing and you see glimpses of really good baseball. You can see they’re gaining more confidence in what they are doing. J.J. Huergo was huge on the mound and had good command, but pitch count is still a concern. He had all his pitches working and spotted the ball well. We brought Izayiah Patterson up from JV and I am very glad we brought him up. He is a great kid, very coachable and has a great attitude. He is a diamond in the rough.”
For Avon Park, it was missed scoring opportunities that proved costly.
“We didn’t get started early enough and left guys on base,” said Avon Park Coach Whit Cornell. “Lake Placid played a good game. We had way too many free bases. I was encouraged by the way the kids came back and fought. They played hard but it just didn’t go our way tonight. Hopefully we can get it going earlier in the future.”
Lake Placid is back in action on Tuesday with a home game against the Okeechobee Brahmans. Avon Park will host Sebring on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.