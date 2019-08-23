Lake Placid will host Zephyrhills Christian Academy in tonight’s season opener for both teams.
The Green Dragons are coming off a disappointing 16-14 loss last week in the preseason classic against Ida S. Baker.
Lake Placid learned from the preseason loss and is building toward the future.
“Quwesmael Sholtz will be the starting quarterback,” said Green Dragon head coach Carl White. “He is our starter and Trent Garrison will back him up. Last week was used to gauge many positions including the quarterback position.”
Zephyrhills Christian Academy played last Friday and beat Wesley Chapel 25-17. Quarterback Caleb Gaskin had two passing touchdowns in the Warriors victory.
Linebacker Cole Johnson returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for another score to lead his blue, gold and white Warriors team.
Zephyrhills Christian Academy is ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 2A football rankings according to Maxpreps.com.
Head Coach Mike Smith’s Warrior squad has 25 players with many playing both sides of the ball. That is something that Lake Placid knows about all too well. As the 2015 Lake Placid squad had only 15 players and many played both ways.
“They are a really good program,” said coach Carl Smith. “I love what he does with his program.”
Coach Smith spoke with Coach White last week while exchanging film and told that him that he had only 25 players.
“What he is able to do with 25 kids is absolutely amazing,” the Dragon coach said. “They got a kid committed to FAU. They got a couple other kids that probably are on the verge of committing any day now. Like I said from one to twenty-five, those kids can play. So we got our hands full this week that’s for sure.”
Lake Placid does enjoy the homefield advantage against the Warriors.
“We have to do everything we can to not beat ourselves,” White said. “Being disciplined in the game will also be a key factor moving forward. I am excited to watch these kids play. They fly around. They have fun. I love it. We just need to be more disciplined while doing it. I truly believe you will see a different ball team this week.”
Playing together as a team and building on the Family Over Everything theme has been key to this season.
“We are a family,” coach White said. “We have gotten really, really close and you know sometimes you kick, you fight, you laugh, you cry, all those good things you sort of encompass when you are a family. We have seen it all this past month.”
Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m. at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field.
