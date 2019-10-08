LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Green Dragon Youth Football and Cheer finished the regular season in superb style as they swept through the Muck City Gators in all five games played, with four teams advancing to the postseason.
Lake Placid rolled through Muck City in the Flag game as if there were no stop signs or red lights as they cruised to a 45-6 win to improve to 8-2 on the season, good for third place in a tough District 6 behind the Lake Wales Steelers at 9-1 and the Sebring Blue Streaks at 8-2. Sebring won the tiebreaker with a win over Lake Placid in the regular season.
The Green Dragon Mitey Mites had a tougher game, but held on to win 20-13 to finish the 9-1 and first place in District 6.
The Lake Placid Senior team continued to dominate with a 42-6 win over the Gators to improve to 8-2 on the season, finishing second in District 6 to Rockledge Red, who finished undefeated at 9-0. Lake Placid and Rockledge did not play during the regular season.
The Juniors also finished 9-1, which put them in first place after a 26-0 win over Muck City.
Junior Steve Johnson gave Lake Placid a first-quarter 7-0 lead when he capped off a drive with a 5-yard run for a touchdown and Douglas Bullard Jr. converting the extra point.
Bullard added two more touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard run around the right side and the second a 69-yard run around the left side as the Green Dragons took a 20-0 lead into the half.
They added a touchdown in the second half to make the final score 26-0.
The Pee Wee Green Dragons finished the season winning three of their last four, but a slow start in the season was enough to keep them out of the playoffs with a 5-5 record, but they finished the regular season strong with a 28-7 win over the Gators.
Damarcus Brown gave Lake Placid a lead with a 25-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
A defensive struggle became a shootout with just over five minutes left in the first half. Lake Placid expanded their lead to 14-0 on an 11-yard run by Ja'Quavion White.
Muck City answered with a touchdown on a 30-yard run to cut Lake Placid's in half at 14-7.
Fourteen seconds later, Lake Placid tacked on another score on a 50-yard run by Brown as they went into the half with a 20-7 lead.
The Lake Placid defense continued to dominate in the second half, holding the Gators scoreless while the Green Dragons added one more score late in the third on a 40-yard run by Qweleco McKeithan to make the final score 28-7.
Though the Pee Wee season may be over, the Flag, Mitey Mite, Junior and Senior teams advance to the postseason.
Matchups have not been posted at this time. The first playoff round is being hosted by Sebring and the second round will be held in Lake Placid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.