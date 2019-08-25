The Lake Placid Dragons ran over, around and through Zephyrhills Christian Academy en route to an impressive 54-20 win in Friday night’s opening game of the season.
Class 4A Lake Placid made quite a statement in first-year head coach Carl White’s debut with a thrashing of the Tigers, who were ranked as the No. 8-ranked team in Class 2A.
“We played a great Zephyrhills Christian team,” coach White said. “They are a phenomenal football program. We can be a very very good football team if we cut down on the penalties. We will get that fixed.”
The Dragons kicked off to the Warriors. After a short gain on the kickoff, the Warriors quarterback, Caleb Gaskin led his team onto the field. The Dragons defense showed that they would be a force that night and forced a punt. When the Dragons offense, led by quarterback Quwesmael Sholtz, took the field, they would only be able to gain a few yards and had to punt.
On the Warriors next drive, the Dragons Jace Johnston recovered a fumble at the 45-yard line. After a few plays, the Dragons found themselves at first-and-goal at the 7-yard line.
Sholtz fired a bullet to Javarie White for a touchdown. The point after was good to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Warriors’ Tyler Davis returned the ball for an 82-yard touchdown. The point after attempt was no good to make it 7-6 late in the first quarter.
Lake Placid answered as Sholtz connected with Erskin Toliver on a 15-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good but the Dragons led 13-6.
The Warriors struck as Caleb Gaskin rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. The Warriors converted the 2-point play to take a 14-13 lead at the half.
Coach White talked to his team at halftime. He was looking for someone to rise and be a leader. Quwesmael Sholtz answered that call.
“He was the first one to stand up and talk,” Coach White said. “This guy came in and rallied his troops and led this team.”
Sholtz was 5 for 7 passing for 153 yards and three touchdown passes.
Lake Placid kept rolling as Katwan Ward steamrolled his way to a 48-yard touchdown, putting Lake Placid up 20-14.
On the Dragons next possession, Sholtz connects with Javarie White on an 80-yard touchdown. The point after attempt was good. The Dragons were up 27-14.
“We played as a team today and that is what set us apart” commented Javarie White.
The Dragons offense was just getting started. Sholtz rushed for a 6-yard touchdown. The point after attempt was good. The Dragons were up 34-14 at the end off the third quarter.
With possession of the ball, the Warriors attempted a lateral pass. The ball was dropped and Lake Placid’s Shamar Mitchell scooped up the ball and ran 76 yards for a touchdown. The extra point made it 41-14.
Warriors quarterback Gaskin was intercepted by Izayiah Patterson putting the ball at the 40-yard line.
With Coach White inserting some of his backups, Trent Garrison took over at quarterback. Dragon running back Rayshawn capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown.
The Warriors still had some fight in them as Tyler Davis scores on a 9-yard touchdown run. The Warriors attempt a 2-point conversion, but the pass falls incomplete to make it 48-20 midway through the fourth period.
To cap off the scoring, Lake Placid’s Izayiah Patterson intercepted a pass and returned it for a 90-yard touchdown. With Lake Placid up 54-20, Coach White decided to take a knee on the point after attempt.
In Lake Placid’s first regular season game, both the offense and defense showed their ability to step up and make the big plays. If this is any indication of how the season will go, Coach White’s first season will be a successful one.
Lake Placid takes on the DeSoto Bulldogs on Friday night at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field.
