WAUCHULA — The Lake Placid Green Dragons traveled to Hardee County Friday night to face the Wildcats. The Green Dragons mauled the Wildcats by a final score of 5-1.
The victory raised Lake Placid’s record to 6-2-1.
“Makes me feel good to have gotten 3 out of the 5 goals tonight,” said Lake Placid’s Sam Troutman. “More importantly the team got the win. We played well but we could have passed the ball around more. It was a good game We have a great team and I think we can go far if we keep up the good work. This season I want to win districts. Our coaches are great and really push us and keep us motivated.”
In the first half Lake Placid took the lead. Troutman charged down field and Hardee’s keeper Ismael Pascual came out to grab the ball but missed. Troutman took advantage and kicked the ball into the back of the unprotected net giving Lake Placid a 1-0 lead with 14:45 left in the first half.
Lake Placid built its lead in the second half. Troutman once again dribbled down the field and found an opening on the right side of the net adding to the Green Dragons lead to make it 2-0 with 29:31 left in the game.
Just a few seconds later Troutman is at the goal once again and there is a struggle for control at the net. The Wildcat’s keeper dives for the ball and Troutman fires into the back of the net extending Lake Placid’s lead to 3-0 with 28:56 remaining in the game.
“Both teams played well and had good sportsmanship,” said Assistant Coach Dan Simijoski. “It was fun to watch. Both teams put out a lot of effort and it was just a fun game to watch. Oby Vega, Cesar Martinez and Sam Troutman all did a great job. Our keepers did a fantastic job and it came down to who had the better keeper and we did tonight.”
The Wildcats cut the deficit when Abed Hijaz kicked the ball past Lake Placid’s keeper Oscar Resendiz who dove for the ball. Hardee narrowed Lake Placid’s lead to 3-1 with 17:50 left on the clock.
The Green Dragons answered back with Rudy Perez charging down field and rockets the ball past Hardee’s keeper escalating Lake Placid’s lead to 4-1 with 16:53 left in the game.
Lake Placid suffered a loss when Cesar Martinez took one too many headers and became disoriented. Martinez was assisted off the field and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The Green Dragons added another goal when Oby Vega dribbled down field and shot the ball past the Wildcat’s keeper furthering Lake Placid’s lead to an overwhelming 5-1. The Green Dragons made 5 of 6 shots on goal with two assists.
“Unfortunately we ended with Cesar Martinez being taken off in an ambulance,” said Simijoski. “It is always a scary thing showing up to these games because that can always happen. Cesar won the ball in the air several times and I think he just took one too many to the head. When you hit a ball from the keeper that really hurts and I think that is what happened. We love him and he is one of our big players here.”
The Green Dragons will travel to Lakeland to face Class 2A-District 10 foe the Tenoroc Titans on Thursday.
