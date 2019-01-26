LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons jumped to an early lead and never looked back in rolling to a convincing 41-27 win over the DeSoto Bulldogs on Thursday night.
The victory improved Lake Placid to 8-9 on the season.
“DeSoto had its best player not play a lot and that made a difference,” said Lake Placid Coach Steve Bullard. “Our aggressiveness was very good and it really paid off for us. We missed a ton of easy shots early and we should have been up by 20 within the first five or six minutes. We couldn’t hit a basket but DeSoto didn’t have Tanyah Smith, their best player and it made a huge difference. I was able to play all of my girls and a couple of JV girls. Both the JV girls did an adequate job.”
In the first period, Claire Phypers and Sklar Armonia each made baskets for the Green Dragons. Kayla Domenich was fouled and made one of two free throws. DeSoto’s Mia Butler netted a 3-pointer to make it 5-3.
The Green Dragons expanded their lead as Phypers scored four points and Hailey Shank, Armonia and Domenich each made a basket.
Kylie Elliott was fouled and went to the line and went two-for-two giving Lake Placid a 21-3 lead heading to the second period.
“I think first quarter we were a little bit slow on offense,” said Claire Phypers. “As we started communicating more and as the game went on we picked it up. This is always a game we want to win just because it is against DeSoto. There is a a little bit of a rivalry there.”
Lake Placid continued to build its lead as Elliott and Domenich each made layups and Phypers sank a pair of jump shots and a free throw to make it 30-3 lead with 3:02 left in the third quarter.
Christy Shank passed to Lewis who made a layup and Elliott made a layup giving the Green Dragons a 37-8 lead.
The Bulldogs tried to rally in the final minutes of the game and cut the lead as Brittany Omar sank a 3-pointer and Tanyah Smith went two-for-two cutting the deficit to 41-25.
Lake Placid was able to run out the clock to seal the victory.
Domenich scored a game-high 15-points.
“We have one of my former players, Dean Stidham, working with Kayla Domenich on her free throws,” Bullard said. “She has been a different player. We love having him out here and he is a great supporter of Lake Placid. I am very proud of the girls and the intensity they brought. Looks like we are going to finish third in the district so that means we will play Avon Park.”
Lake Placid will host the Hardee Wildcats on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the last home game of the season. It will also be senior night for the Green Dragons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.