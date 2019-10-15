By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — If you have a suspended license and overdue traffic fines, you may be able to pay those fines Wednesday and get your license back.
Highlands County Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine has joined other county clerks in waiving collections fees on overdue fines for one day only — tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Collections companies may charge as much as 40% in addition to the fines, depending on how old a case is, Germaine said.
To save those fees, Germaine said, people have to come to the Highlands County Courthouse to pay their overdue fines: Traffic Division, Basement, Room 3, at 430 S. Commerce Ave.
“If they come in and pay the fine, they’re free and clear,” Germaine said. “We cannot waive the fee. That’s state money.”
If people try to pay through the collections agency, they’ll end up paying the collection agency fees, he said.
Once they have the paperwork from the Clerk, and are shown in the system to have paid their fines, they can then go over to the Tax Collector’s Office at 540 S. Commerce Ave. and get their license reinstated, said Tax Collector Eric Zwayer.
Right now, according to Darlene Stoelton of the Traffic Division, the Clerk’s Office has thousands of cases in collections. Fines are ordered to be paid within 30 days.
Stoelton said the Clerk’s Office gives people up to 90 days to make those payments, or to come in and make a payment arrangement.
“The judge has to agree with us on it [a payment plan],” Germaine said. “Normally, we can get it worked out.”
If not, and it goes beyond 90 days, the license is suspended.
A lot of people move out of state or out of county and don’t realize they have a problem until they get stopped for a minor traffic infraction, Stoelton said.
Then they are told they have a suspended license, and Germaine said that just adds on another citation or charge and more fines.
Operation Green Light started 10 years ago, Germaine said, when the state wasn’t getting much revenue back on fines and requested Clerks Offices look into it.
Clerks came up with this waiver of collections fees, he said.
“We see a lot of people come in after they get their taxes back,” Stoelton said. “March and April. It kind of depends.”
Germaine has said in the past, during discussions at Board of County Commission meetings, that he advises everyone to do all they can to get paid up on fines and out of the court system.
Once in, he said, it can get very difficult to get out, thanks to added charges, fines and late fees.
