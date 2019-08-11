SEBRING — Few murals in Highlands County have had as much controversy as the postcard murals, but now that they’re done, how do people like them?
It’s not easy to say. Unless you have a social media account where friends have “tagged” you in photos of the new murals, you aren’t likely to see how many people have used them for that intended purpose: selfie photos on social media.
Some have seen a lot of that.
“Everybody’s loved it. Several people have taken photographs there,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said of the town’s postcard mural on Placid Lodge 282 of the Free and Accepted Masons, 103 Main Ave.
He liked it so much, he used it for the police department’s Facebook cover photo.
“Not to upset anybody regarding our other murals, but temporarily, it’s one of the most popular,” Fansler said.
Over more than 25 years, Lake Placid built and billed itself as a “mural mecca” with no less than 47 murals about local history and culture, 17 decorated trash containers and at least a couple of benches painted in the same theme.
The Lake Placid Mural Society, founded in 1992 by Bob & Harriet Porter, sought too beautify the town and tell its history, and has helped make it a tourism destination.
The project to paint three “postcard” murals, for Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid, came out of the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and was based on similar murals painted specifically for tourist photos to share online.
Ray Royce, town councilman and executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said he and his family have sought or happened upon postcard murals in several locations. Two that stand out in his mind are the murals in Blue Ridge in north Georgia, such a small town that “you can’t miss it,” and another in Austin, Texas.
His family found the Austin mural by accident, Royce said, just wandering through a quiet section of the city.
As for Lake Placid’s mural, he called it “a great addition to our community.” He was glad to hear that the Masonic Lodge planned to fix up the landscaping around the mural to make it more attractive, though he said it’s already popular.
Like many, he said he wasn’t too pleased with the draft version. Many, on first review, found it a bit “edgy.”
“I thought it was too racy,” said Rob Chatterton, a Mason, who did not like a bright orange background with silhouette figures painted in words and mural elements.
Royce commended both TDC Lead Marketing Consultant Casey Hartt and artist/muralist Joseph Starkweather for listening to residents and tweaking designs.
The final version does away with silhouettes, has the town’s name on one line instead of two with images and icons in the letters to signify the murals, bass fishing, water skiing, citrus groves, Florida scrub jay, caladiums and cattle.
It also has a lake at sunset as a background.
Ashley Fabiano, commenting on the LPPD post, said her daughter asked if it glowed at night.
“How cool would that be?” Fabiano wrote.
Of the three murals, Sebring’s sits in a tourist destination: the Jack Stroup Civic Center at 355 W Center Ave., in the Allen C. Altvater Cultural Arts Center.
Christopher Tuffley, walking his dog at the park there, gave the Sebring mural a “thumbs up.”
“I kind of like it,” Tuffley said. “I’d stand in front of it.”
From the hill above the mural, the depiction of the Sebring City Pier in the “RI” section of the name sits in front of the real thing, visible in the background.
When asked about comments on Sebring’s mural, Liz Barber, the CEO for the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, said she “hadn’t heard a ton about it.”
It seemed, to her, to lend brightness and color to a wall that was “pretty drab:” the south wall of the Civic Center by Lake Jackson.
“When I travel, I seek out (postcard murals) to take photos,” Barber said.
When asked about the location in Avon Park, the north wall of the Tax Collector’s Office at 116 E. Main St., Barber said she thought the original pick for a location would have made better sense: The south wall of the Depot Museum, which also faces Main Street, has more room for photo taking and is a tourist stop.
The proximity of the postcard mural in Avon Park is one concern voiced in the community. Photographers will have to back up to near the curb in order to get the entire mural in the frame.
Avon Park resident Tonya Marshall said she liked the mural. “I like it, it looks great,” she said.
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck, formerly of the Lake Placid Town Council, wasn’t in favor of the murals at first and still considers them a waste of money.
She says the Lake Placid mural is too bright and takes away from the others. She says the Avon Park site on the east end of Main Street is too far from U.S. 27 to be effective.
“Who’s going to get off the highway to take a photo at the Tax Collector’s building,?” Tuck asked. “I don’t think they’ll have much of an impact.”
Tuck said murals work best as a walking tour, a guide, recording or booklet.
She also takes issue with the Lake Placid location. The council, she said, originally wanted it on the back of the restrooms at Stuart Park, a popular festival site.
“The tourist board didn’t like it,” Tuck said.
That’s when the Masons offered their north wall, on Main Avenue.
Barber, meanwhile, likes the designs and locations if visitors give a positive reply.
“When it comes to art,” Barber said, “everyone has another take.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.