TALLAHASSEE — Former state Sen. Denise Grimsley, R-Sebring, was named Thursday as interim president and CEO of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, after the organization’s longtime leader, Tiffany Carr, announced her retirement.
Grimsley served in the Senate from 2012 to 2018 after eight years in the House, including a stint as chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. She unsuccessfully ran for state agriculture commissioner last year.
The coalition announcement said Carr is retiring because of health reasons and that a nationwide search will be conducted to find a permanent replacement.
“While I am disappointed to leave, I am also certain that it is the appropriate time for me to step aside and focus on my ongoing health crisis and allow Denise to step in and be singularly focused on the vital task of ending domestic violence in our communities,” Carr said in a prepared statement.
Grimsley will serve without compensation in the interim post. She is a vice president of AdventHealth, working as the administrative officer for AdventHealth Wauchula and AdventHealth Lake Placid.
“I am honored and saddened to step into the position of interim president/CEO, but do so knowing that my dear friend, Tiffany, badly deserves to step away at this time and focus on herself and this battle she’s been privately facing,” Grimsley said in a statement.
The non-profit coalition has drawn scrutiny after the Miami Herald, citing 2017 Internal Revenue Service documents, reported last year that Carr was paid an annual salary of $761,000.
