SEBRING — Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously granted a land use change for 200 acres of citrus grove on State Road 70 from agriculture to mixed use.
This was despite objections by Dr. Hilary Swain, executive director of the adjacent Archbold Biological Station, and Ross Macbeth, attorney representing Archbold Expeditions, the not-for-profit independent research institution that runs the station.
In a letter provided to commissioners, Macbeth said they couldn’t change the future land use map for the property, because the future land use element of the county’s comprehensive plan was not in line with Florida law.
Under Section 163.3177(6)(a)3.h. of Florida Statutes, a future land use plan should have guidelines for implementing a mixed-use development, including the types of uses allowed and the density and intensity of each use.
Macbeth said, since no criteria had been provided in the county’s plan, the county could not approve a mixed-use development.
Commission Chair James “Jim” Brooks asked Macbeth who was the county attorney at the time the comprehensive plan was adopted.
Macbeth said he was.
“I didn’t get that involved in the comp (sic) plan process,” Macbeth said, noting that county staff and members of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council drew up the plan.
Aside from not having mixed-use criteria in the comprehensive plan, Macbeth said the application marked as “unknown” such specific development criteria as how many residential units it would have per acre, the maximum business intensity or the access for public utilities, such as potable water.
Highlands County Planning Supervisor Jodene Thayer said those parts of the application are marked “unknown” because they are unknown at this time.
She said any development on that property would have to go through a planned development process, which would require more overview by the Planning & Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment and the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
Discussion on Tuesday also revealed the property is subject to the land use overlay created for the Lake Placid Regional Plan, and would have to comply with stipulations in that plan, as well.
The owner of the proposed sand mine is Black Bear Citrus LLC, represented by Bert J. Harris III, who is also managing member of the company.
Harris said the Teal family owns the other half.
Harris had requested a special exemption to the code to allow extraction of sand, removing earth or topsoil from a 33.47-acre portion of the 200-acre parcel at 25 Pump Road, between State Road 70 to the south and Lake Placid lake to the north.
His application said mining had taken place there in the past. The land is currently a commercial grove.
Having a sand mine would let him sell the sand while creating a pond along the east property line along with areas that were mined in the past, to make a buffer.
Harris asked Macbeth if he would not be in conflict on the matter, under rules of the Florida Bar Association, by attacking the code of his former employer without written consent by the employer.
“I have a problem with him attacking the code drafted under his watch,” Harris said.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said she didn’t know of any prohibitions to Macbeth coming back before the board to argue points of law.
Macbeth, said he didn’t believe he had a conflict, given that he advised the County Commission but did not draft the comprehensive plan.
“I’m not attacking the plan. I’m asking the board to comply with the plan,” Macbeth said.
Harris then argued that the Lake Placid Regional Plan, to which his property belongs, supersedes the comprehensive plan and would allow mixed use.
Also, Harris said there were no plans to do anything with the property in the foreseeable future except grow citrus, even though the land is compatible with residential or business development.
Swain had previously stated concerns for how plans to create a sand mine on the grove property could open up the water table and draw down Lake Annie, which is immediately south of the property, beyond SR 70, on Archbold land.
The lake, as Swain described in a previous Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, is one of the few deep-water lakes in the subtropics that did not originate from a melted glacier, as the Great Lakes did.
She said it has never dried out, fed by groundwater seep from the east, south and west. From the lake, water flows as groundwater to the north, toward the proposed sand mine and Lake Placid lake.
The lake is so unique, Swain said, it belongs to the Global Lake Ecological Observatory Network. It draws interest from scientists around the world due to its ancient sediments and unique hydrology, she said.
On Tuesday, she raised questions on whether or not future development would be incompatible with conservation activities at Archbold, such as prescribed burns not only on Archbold land but on conservation land in the immediate area.
Swain said agriculture use has less problems with prescribed burns versus residential.
Swain also pointed out that a natural resources map shows an overlap onto the Bear Creek Citrus land, which would require mitigation to develop.
She then repeated concerns about drawing down the water table and added concerns about introduction of non-native species just downstream from a critical research lake.
She also said the application should have mentioned that there is a gas pipeline on the highway right of way.
Harris then repeated arguments he made at Planning and Zoning meetings that she, technically, didn’t have conservation easements on “her” property.
“It’s ironic she would ask you to restrict my use based on her needs,” Harris said.
“I’m here to represent Archbold. It’s not ‘my’ property,” Swain said. “I’m not here representing myself.”
Brooks replied that he took Harris to say the land was under her purview.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, then added in that he hoped “non-native species” did not include citrus trees.
