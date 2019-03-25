SEBRING — Aaron Himrod, president of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, compares growers’ plight with U.S. involvement in World War II.
Like the United States military at that time, citrus growers are fighting on two fronts, one of them initiated by a sneak attack and heavy blow.
Huanglongbing (HLB), known as citrus greening or yellow dragon disease, came from Asia, as did the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor naval base.
Both attacks hit hard, Himrod said. For citrus, production dropped from 134 million 90-pound boxes in 2013 to 97 million in 2015, just two years.
Citrus growers fought back the way Americans did the Japanese, Himrod said.
Japanese Marshal Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto knew about U.S. oil fields in Texas and factories in Michigan, Himrod said. Yamamoto knew the Japanese had to hit hard and knock out American military might within six to 12 months.
If it goes longer than that, Yamamoto said, “I have no expectation of success.”
Precisely six months after Pearl Harbor, the Japanese navy would suffer a major defeat at the Battle of Midway, from which it never recovered.
Citrus growers survived the first heavy blow, too, Himrod said, and are recovering.
“Fourteen years after discovery of HLB, (Florida) citrus is still here,” Himrod said.
Breaking HLB codeHimrod talked about how codebreakers helped undermine the Japanese navy, and how modern genetic code breakers may do the same with HLB.
“There’s so much we don’t know about HLB,” Himrod said, “and so much more we know now than we did.”
He said the U.S.S. Yorktown, barely ready to float, let alone fight, after its damage in the Battle of the Coral Sea was instrumental in Japanese defeat at Midway.
Likewise, trees damaged by HLB have suffered and died, but contributed to harvests that kept the industry afloat and to research that has helped the battle.
“Reinforcements in citrus are coming,” Himrod said.
On the home frontMeanwhile, citrus has also fought on the home front, which the U.S. military didn’t have to do in World War II, regarding perceptions of the healthiness of orange juice.
Shannon R. Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, said work to combat campaigns claiming citrus juice had added sugar led to a better understanding of the commodity’s nutrition. Now, the Department of Citrus has a campaign of the “Amazing 5” elements of orange juice:
- No sugar added, meaning the juice contains only sugar from the orange.
- Vitamin C, an antioxidant for healthy skin, bones, gums and cartilage.
- Potassium, for muscle function and maintaining bodily fluids.
- Folate, for cell division and healthy red blood cells.
- Great Taste, which is self explanatory.
Shepp said the Department of Citrus also has a campaign out to tell of the sixth amazing element, a flavonoid called Hisperidan. Shepp presented a video, filmed with registered dietician Holly Grainger, where she noted that Hisperidan has been shown in some studies to have antioxidant properties.
Thus, Grainger states, it may help protect cells and may help heart, brain, bone, lung and immune system health.
The nutrient is concentrated in the peel and is released into the juice when the orange is squeezed.
Shepp said her department is smaller and busier now than ever, but pledges, as one grower also promised, that she will keep marketing and he can keep growing it.
Fried and SteubeNicki Fried, newly-elected Florida Secretary of Agriculture and Consumer Services, could not attend Thursday’s annual citrus growers meeting. HCCGA Executive Director Ray Royce said she was in Tallahassee all that day addressing funding cuts to certain programs, and could not make the event in time.
U.S. Representative Greg Steube, already in town, agreed to speak at the dinner.
He repeated many points about activities in Washington, D.C., that he made to the Highlands County Board of County Commission on Tuesday.
He also reported that the majority of Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program (WHIP) funds for damages incurred during Hurricane Irma, should be approved by the end of March and all should be done by the end of April.
If not, Steube said, “Call me. I’ll try to help. We’ll try to get help to you.”
Steube said he hopes to start an opinion-editorial column to help combat negative statements about citrus. He also would like to have federal funding available to help move people from septic tanks to central sewers in areas like Sarasota — his hometown — to combat algae blooms like the one that occurred last year.
Answering questions on citrus, he said he has signed a letter requesting action to prevent other countries from “dumping” citrus on the U.S. market and dropping the price and said a bill coming in Congress would try to keep agriculture worker programs separate from immigration legislation.
One of the audience suggested Steube also talk to the U.S. Department of Labor.
HCCGA businessRoyce noted the stability of the HCCGA at this time, with no departing directors and no presidential turnover.
In other business, Jonathan Ned Hancock received the 2019 Highlands County Citrus Growers Distinguished Industry Service Award from HCCGA President Aaron Himrod.
He took a break from watching the University of Florida men’s basketball game against University of Nevada to accept his award.
He wasn’t the only one watching, or concerned about the game. An audience member asked Steube about the score. His smart phone said 51-34 Gators.
The final score was still for the Gators, 70-61.
Champion youthJohn Gose, senior production manager for Lykes Bros. Inc. and chairman of the Highlands County Youth Citrus Program, presented the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion awards for the Youth Citrus Program to, respectively Cavin Turner and his younger brother, Rylan Turner.
The two won their respective awards after a year-long project of having 80 youth each grow a citrus tree and learn a number of lessons about citrus production.
NoteablesIn addition to Shepp, Steube and his wife, Jen Steube, dignitaries in attendance also included Highlands County Sheriff Paul and Melissa Blackman; Libby Pigman of the South Florida Water Management District also representing her husband, State Representative Cary Pigman; County Commissioner Arlene Tuck; Highlands County Business Development Manager Meghan DiGiacomo; Highlands County Citrus Extension Agent Laurie Hurner; Scott Kirouac and Pam Fentress of the Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District Board; Florida Citrus Hall of Fame Inductees Marvin Kahn (2018), also a past HCCGA president, and Jim Hurner (2019), past county citrus extension agent and father of Laurie; and Past HCCGA presidents John Barben, Ned Hancock, Marty McKenna, Jim Snively and Charlie Wilson.
