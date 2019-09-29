Special to the Highlands News-Sun
Fall is in the air, which means it is time to get gardens planted.
If you don’t have the space or property to plant your personal garden there is a Community Garden in the county that does have room.
Come be a part of a rewarding hobby and plant a garden with veggies, herbs or flowers of your own choice; exchange ideas with fellow gardeners and enjoy the outdoors, the Growing in the Heartland Community Garden has plots available for you to use at an extremely low cost. Each plot has been recently tilled so the soil is ready for planting and your plot includes your individual water source, all the gardening tools you will ever need, a shaded picnic area and fresh compost.
To secure, for only $10 for six months, your own 25-by-12-foot plot of fertile ground and learn more details about the garden, contact Susie Bishop at the Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District by calling 863-402-7020 or emailing sbishop@highlandsswcd.org.
