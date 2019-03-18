SEBRING — When it comes to endurance racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Grasser Racing Team is unbeatable.
The Austrian team solidified its position on Saturday night as one of the top endurance racing teams in the series, winning the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts in the GT Daytona (GTD) class in the No. 11 Lamborghini Huracán GT3.
GRT has made three starts in the WeatherTech Championship and has walked away from all three races with first place trophies. Including Saturday, GRT was also victorious at the prestigious Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2018 and 2019.
Mirko Bortolotti, Rolf Ineichen and Rik Breukers – co-drivers of the No. 11 Lamborghini at Sebring – have been a part of GRT’s winning lineup at each race. Competitors in the GTD class should take note, as GRT signed up for the full 2019 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season, which in addition to Daytona and Sebring includes the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
“It’s so cool to be back at Sebring and we couldn’t wish for a better start to the season, winning Daytona and Sebring,” said Bortolotti. “I hope I don’t wake up in half an hour. It feels like a dream. I’m really happy, I can’t believe it right now. It was a tough race, we made no mistakes. We had some contact with some lapped cars. All other classes are fighting as well. It’s such a difficult race to win. I’m really proud of this result.”
Not only was the win significant for GRT, but also Lamborghini as a manufacturer. In the last six Michelin Endurance Cup races, Lamborghini has taken home the checkered flag four times, with Lamborghini team Paul Miller Racing winning at Sebring one year ago.
“For the brand Lamborghini, it’s unbelievable,” said Ineichen. “To win at Daytona is one thing, and to then come here and win is even more incredible. The first time to get a back-to-back win, I think in IMSA for Lamborghini. Lamborghini gave us a great car. Daytona was the first race for the GT3 Evo and we won with a brand new car. Now to win again, it’s proof what Lamborghini did, and they gave us such a good car.”
Further exemplifying Lamborghini’s strength in the WeatherTech Championship, the No. 44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 of John Potter, Andy Lally and Spencer Pumpelly finished second. The car came alive in the evening and seriously challenged GRT for the win, keeping within a second of the No. 11 for the majority of the final 45 minutes.
Rounding out the podium was the No. 63 WeatherTech Racing Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 of Cooper MacNeil, Toni Vilander and Jeff Westphal.
The WeatherTech Championship DPi and GTLM classes return to action on the streets of Long Beach for the BUBBA burger SportsCar Grand Prix as part of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Saturday, April 13 at 5:05 p.m.
The full WeatherTech Championship field reunites at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in May. The Acura Sports Car Challenge also kicks off the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup, a championship specific to GTD teams competing in only the sprint races of the WeatherTech Championship.
