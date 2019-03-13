A few new faces are slated to be on the starting grid of the GTD class this weekend, as the provisional entry list is showing 18 cars entered in the field, with many of the usual suspects, along with a few newcomers. Cars from Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, AMG-Mercedes, Lexus, BMW, Acura and Ferrari make-up the field, which has plenty of talent and this class is definitely up for grabs.
Lamborghini comes into the 12 Hours of Sebring on a high note, with the No. 11 GRT Grasser Racing Team taking the season-opener at Daytona in January and the defending Sebring GTD champions, Paul Miller Racing, are back and looking to make amends for a disappointing finish in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Magnus Racing is always a tough customer and Precision Performance Motorsports rounds out the Lamborghini contingent.
Ryan Hardwick replaces Madison Snow as the full-season driver for Paul Miller after Snow was moved to a Gold-rated driver by IMSA and Lamborghini ace Corey Lewis returns to the team as the endurance driver, and co-drove with Snow and Bryan Sellers to the class win at Sebring last year and helped the team clinch the season title with a podium finish at Road Atlanta.
Despite being dinged a bit in the BoP, the Mercedes-AMG tandem of the No. 33 Wynn’s Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports and the No. 71 P1 Motorsports cars have the potential for solid showings. Ben Keating’s team took the win in the No. 33 car in 2017, ending a streak of disappointments at Sebring, and P1 welcomes German driving wizard Maximillan Buhk to the team and the German driver is one to keep your eye on, as he can flat-out wheel his way around the race track.
You can never discount Porsche at Sebring and the 911 GT3 R will be campaigned by three teams, Pfaff Motorsports, Park Place Motorsports and Black Swan Racing.
Turner Motorsports will run the lone BMW in the field and brings BMW ace Bill Auberlen behind the wheel, where he teams up with Dillon Machavern and Robbie Foley.
Ryan Dalziel is back with Starworks Motorsports and the Florida team has one of the three Audi R8 LMS GT3 entered, with Moorespeed and Montaplast by Land Motorsport having the other two.
Lexus is one team who saw things start to click last season and began this year on a positive, with the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 placing second at Daytona and the No. 14 car finished fifth.
Acura is well-represented by two entries, with the No. 57 Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 receiving plenty of attention for its talented all-female team of drivers, while the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian car another solid entry.
Scuderia Corsa will have the lone Ferrari in the field and runs a top-notch program from top to bottom.
