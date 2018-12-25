SEBRING — Medical emergencies often occur during the holidays and after hours. How can residents get the emergency or urgent care they need when most doctors’ offices are closed? When should people go to the emergency room, and when is it OK to just visit an urgent care center?
Call 911
If a person or unborn baby could die, it is an emergency and 911 should be called. This list does not include all possible scenarios of when it is best to call 911, but a few examples, according to medlineplus.gov, include:
• choking
• stopped breathing
• head injury with passing out, fainting, or confusion
• injury to neck or spine, particularly if there is loss of feeling or inability to move
• electric shock or lightning strike
• severe burn
• severe chest pain or pressure
• seizure that lasted 3 to 5 minutes
Call 911 or have someone drive you to the emergency room
Medlineplus.gov lists several other times when people may either be driven to the emergency room by family or call 911. These include:
• trouble breathing
• passing out, fainting
• pain in the arm or jaw
• unusual or bad headache, particularly if it started suddenly
• suddenly not able to speak, see, walk, or move
• suddenly weak or drooping on one side of the body
• dizziness or weakness that does not go away
• inhaled smoke or poisonous fumes
• sudden confusion
• heavy bleeding
• possible broken bone, loss of movement, particularly if the bone is pushing through the skin
• deep wound
• serious burn
• coughing or throwing up blood
• severe pain anywhere on the body
• severe allergic reaction with trouble breathing, swelling, hives
• high fever with headache and stiff neck
• high fever that does not get better with medicine
• throwing up or loose stools that does not stop
• poisoning or overdose of drug or alcohol
• suicidal thoughts
• seizures
“Calling 911 can save your life,” said Cathy Albritton, director of Community Relations at AdventHealth. “Florida Hospital communicates directly with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services for real-time patient care for those suffering from strokes, heart attacks and trauma through Twiage.
“While the ambulance is en route to the hospital, EMS personnel are instantly relaying important data like EKG, medications and video to hospital ER staff through this highly secure smartphone application,” Albritton said. “This allows the hospital to anticipate and accelerate patient care the instant the patient arrives, greatly reducing door-to-clinical care times when needed most.”
Urgent care
Sometimes a visit to the emergency room is not required, but medical help is still necessary. For minor illnesses or injuries — such as colds, flus, earaches, migraines, sprains, back pain, stomach pain, stitches, urinary tract infections and low-grade fevers — an urgent care center can provide relief with a lower price tag.
CareNow is available 365 days a year and is at 1421 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Suite B, in Sebring.
CareNow is even open on Christmas and New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. until noon. Normal business hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday the clinic closes at 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, CareNow is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“It is important to be prepared at all times for an emergency,” Albritton said. “To expedite treatment in the event one occurs, it’s advised that you keep an information card on you with the following information, along with your insurance card and photo identification:
• name and telephone number of your primary care physician,
• a list of your medications and any drug allergies, and
• advanced directives, living wills, do not resuscitate orders and power of attorney.”
