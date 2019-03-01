SEBRING — The State Attorney’s Office in Sebring has dropped the felony weapons charge against Eduardo Pozo.
He now stands accused only of violation of his conceal/carry permit, a misdemeanor. He has also waived his arraignment, pleaded not guilty and asked for a trial.
His next hearing is 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the Highlands County Courthouse. The case against him stems from his having a handgun in a backpack on Jan. 16 when he visited Cracker Trail Elementary School.
Pozo, 39, arrived at the school at 11:43 a.m. that day to have lunch with his child, according to arrest reports.
Reports said his backpack and the way he was carrying it caught the attention of Deputy Sheriff Phillip Michael Cloninger Jr., a retired deputy now serving as a school safety deputy.
Cloninger asked Pozo if he was carrying anything, and Pozo said he was armed.
Pozo was arrested and the school was briefly on an Active Threat Plan security status, but no one was in danger, arrest reports stated.
Pozo was charged with carrying a firearm on a school campus, a third-degree felony, and violation of the concealed carry statutes, a misdemeanor.
Since then, the State Attorney’s Office has dropped the felony charge.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, head of the Sebring office, said his staff took into account that Pozo had a legally-obtained permit for the weapon.
He just was not authorized, under that permit, to carry it onto a school campus, which constitutes a violation of that permit, Houchin said.
