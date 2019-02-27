Recently, a handful of people were complaining to the Sebring City Council about gun shows at the Highlands County fairgrounds. They took up time at a council meeting better used for something useful.
Apparently these people don't realize that they are, by far, the minority in Highlands County. One look at the several thousands of people who went to the gun show tells that tale.
The gun show at the fairgrounds (Fireman's Field) is an event selling legal, constitutionally protected firearms to law abiding people. The fact that some have an issue with that is really their problem.
These benighted souls need to educate themselves regarding the the causes of violent crime. It is not a little gun show in Highlands County. It is madmen and criminals who commit violence. A firearm, like a hammer or five gallons of gasoline is nothing more than an inanimate object.
None of the above can do anything until someone picks it up.
Firearms, like gasoline, have been used in crime and murder. Yet, everyday countless millions use both lawfully. The difference is simple.
The following example illustrates that clearly: In 1990, a criminal used gasoline to murder 87 people at a nightclub in New York (The Happy Land Fire). No one blamed the gasoline, or tried to stop gasoline sales, or have gasoline registration. They rightfully put the blame where it belonged, on the murderer.
I am unsure as to why some choose to focus on the wrong thing when looking at criminal violence. To focus on a gun show in Highlands County is laughably and hysterically, the wrong thing.
I am sure that most of those complaining mean well. But their complaints bring to mind a quote by Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis: "The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in the insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding."
Thankfully, the Bill of Rights was written to protect our God given rights from both people who are well-meaning and those who are not.
Dana B. Orr
Avon Park
