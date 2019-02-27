Rebuttal to Feb. 19 letter: Stop selling guns across from school
Gun shows are on weekends. School is closed. What is the issue?
The writer says gun shows are unregulated. False.
In November 1998, Florida voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the state Constitution that allowed counties to mandate background checks for private gun sales – closing the so-called gun-show loophole. This actually applies to all private gun sales or gifts, like giving your son a gun.
In order to purchase a firearm in Florida you will need a valid driver licence or a government-issued picture ID, be a Florida resident and be at least 21 years of age.
Dealers at gun shows must carry a Federal Firearms certificate.
If you are not a Florida resident, a firearm purchased may be shipped to a licensed dealer in your state.
Despite what some say, there is no such thing as a gun show loophole. Sales through FFL dealers and private transactions at a gun show must comply with all federal, state and local laws without exception.
Bill Rees
Avon Park
