"Senseless". That was the description of our "hometown" massacre on Jan. 23. I'm sure that has been used many times before.
Since Jan. 23, there have been senseless mass (four or more people) killings in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. From Jan. 23-26, 2019, there were seven total mass shootings with four or more people injured or killed.
No one ever thinks this can happen in their town, neighborhood, community. We, sadly, know this is now our reality. We must do what we can to work toward a solution to these horrific acts. We have the opportunity here to begin the process by prohibiting gun sales from occurring within 1,000 feet of a school. Sebring is the only town without this restriction.
The fact that a gun show needs no permit, but one is required of food trucks, is incomprehensible. We restrict and license the use of motor vehicles, fireworks, teachers, etc., but not guns shows? What insanity has overtaken the country? The NRA has lied about risk to the 2nd Amendment and many believe. We must do better. Our citizens deserve better.
For the many wonderful contributions to our community, the Sebring Firemen, Inc. are wrong. These gun shows must move and the laws regulating gun sales must be modified to reflect common sense.
Michelle Backus
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.