LAKE PLACID — With the assistance of deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Talique Jadarius McKenzie, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Winter Haven, were arrested Friday in connection to an early morning burglary of Bean Armory in Lake Placid.
A short time after 2 a.m. Friday, a witness heard loud noises outside and went to the window to see two subjects allegedly breaking into the armory. The witness immediately contacted law enforcement.
As officers arrived, they noticed a white SUV speeding away from the area. LPPD Officer Ryan Burress continued to the armory and requested Highlands County deputies to make contact with the SUV. According to LPPD, the driver of the SUV attempted to elude deputies, taking them on a long chase before the vehicle became disabled causing the pair to run away on foot. Deputies caught up to the pair a short distance away hiding under a dock.
The nearly 30 reported stolen firearms were recovered by LPPD Detective Stuart Troutman in a nearby trash can where the suspects reportedly dumped them while running from law enforcement.
Chief James Fansler said through the investigative process, law enforcement learned the vehicle driven by the suspects had been recently reported stolen. LPPD is currently working closely with ATF to investigate this case and the possible connection to other recent burglaries to firearms dealers.
Fansler said the charges filed by LPPD include: burglary (enhanced for becoming armed within), grand theft damage over $10,000, grand theft of firearm, possession of burglary tools, armed burglary of dwelling/structure or conveyance, and possession of weapon/short barreled gun, rifle or machine gun.
Additional charges filed by the Sheriff’s Office include grand theft of motor vehicle, resisting officer without violence, flee/elude police with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, all in regards to the fleeing to elude and charges connected to the stolen vehicle.
Fansler said, “I am very proud of the quick actions of the witness who called law enforcement. Without that call, we may have not captured these two. It is important for folks to say something when they see something suspicious.
“I am also very proud of how well LPPD and HCSO worked together to capture these two criminals. This morning, law enforcement officers may have very well stopped a future deadly event from occurring.”
Bond for McKenzie has been set at $60,000. He remains in Highlands County Jail.
