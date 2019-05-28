SEBRING — Early this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 7030, removing prohibitions from teachers volunteering to carry guns as armed school guardians.
Advocacy groups may have debated it, and launched protests across the state, but locally, there’s no indication the School Board of Highlands County would want to implement this or ask Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman to help do that.
A statement from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is that the decision is up to the school board, and Blackman would support whatever decision they make, but would always recommend staying with school resource deputies.
“He thinks that’s the best option,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
As does Lt. Chris Gunter, head of the Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit.
After the Feb. 14, 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a call for statewide mandatory “beef-up” of school security meant Highlands County added eight new school resource deputies, to put one at each elementary school, along with the 10 across the county at middle and high schools.
The bill would require any local sheriff’s office to help the local school board by providing training to school guardians — either a school district employee or charter school employee who volunteers to serve as a school guardian in addition to regular job duties.
The bill removed the prohibition against this person being a teacher. However, Gunter has said there is a big difference between the training a certified law enforcement officer has received and the training available to a school guardian.
The bill also requires, if the school district does opt-in to the guardian program through a majority vote, employees who apply to serve would have to pass a psychological exam and complete 144 hours of training, to the sheriff’s satisfaction.
A deputy, as part of regular training, takes a concealed/carry weapons class, Gunter said, but also has an 80-hour block of firearms training and courses at the law enforcement academy on enforcing state gun laws.
Once hired, their new agency provides additional firearms training, which includes an active shooter situation, "stress course" and low-light scenarios.
They have to qualify under all those courses, Gunter said, and those stationed at a school must train at the schools, to make sure they know the layout and can act without endangering the safety of students and staff.
Gunter said every law enforcement officer is accountable for every round they shoot, and must know that if they shoot at a wall or toward a window that no one is in danger on the other side.
The bill requires school districts to device and maintain an active assailant response plan, including how to report an active shooter situation to law enforcement.
In addition, those participating in it must take part in active shooter/hostage drills.
Gunter has said that the difference in training is one big reason Blackman didn't choose to arm teachers or civilians. Another reason is the possibility a gun might get stolen, misplaced or get into the hands of a shooter or a student.
"Anyone else on campus with a gun is a potential suspect," Gunter said.
In the midst of an active shooter situation, deputies who see someone with a gun who isn’t law enforcement, they will order that person to drop the weapon. If other officers are called to assist in that response, and they don’t recognize a teacher, they would likely tell that teacher tok drop the weapon.
If that person, in the stress of the moment, doesn't hear them or hesitates, they could and likely would get shot, Gunter said.
It’s also possible, that if that teacher is a trained guardian and complies fully with the order to drop the weapon, it might take time to sort the matter out — as long as no one gets shot in the process.
However that time takes away from responding to the real shooter.
Around the state, response to the new law has been mixed.
The Broward County School Board has made changes for its guardians, according to the Sun Sentinel. Where guardians used to need military or law enforcement experience now they need at least two years of experience as an armed security guard in the past decade.
Broward’s changes also give guardians an extra eight days a year for training and by potentially hiring some guardians for summer school programs.
Broward has 44 guardians, and five jobs are vacant, Sun Sentinel reported.
Osceola County School Board members have voted unanimously against arming teachers under SB 7030, according to Spectrum News 13 in Orlando. Board members have encouraged the county’s charter schools to do the same.
And finally, a teacher arrested for taking a loaded gun and two knives to school has said DeSantis gave her authorization to take the weapons to Starkey Elementary School in Pinellas County, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Marc Valero contributed to this report.
