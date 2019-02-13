Growing up in the Midwest with roots in Kentucky, Jock and Jeb Guthrie share a lot of history with the Everly Brothers — not to mention their perfect singing harmonies.
With startling authenticity, the Guthrie Brothers engage their audiences with lots of humor and history through every show, recreating the hits with perfect pitch such as “Wake Up Little Susie”, “Bird Dog”, When Will I Be Loved”, “All I have to do is Dream”, “Let it Be Me” and “Bye Bye Love.”
On Thursday, Feb. 21, the Guthrie Brothers will present “Everything Everly: An Everly Brothers Experience” at The Genesis Center in Lake Placid.
“It’s really a labor of love with these (kind of) artists because we connect so strongly with them,” Jeb Guthrie said. “It’s not just that we can play it but the songs mean something to us as well. The more we play them, the more we discover the different aspects of the music. Instead of it getting boring, it just gets deeper.”
Jeb and Jock started playing together around 8th grade, according to Jeb. The duo grew up in Green Bay, WI. At the start of their musical prowess, Jock played guitar and Jeb manned the drums.
“We had a garage band thing going on,” Jeb said. “It became evident shortly after we started to play together that the harmony-based music was really a strong thing for us.”
After a run of bands with names like Woeful Existence, Antique Shoppe, Community, Steak Nite and “the almost famous” On The Edge, the two brothers realized they weren’t always playing to their strongest suit.
“We realized that (although) we had a good run with a couple of rock bands and it was a lot of fun, it sort of made us more faceless. So, we went back and played more as an acoustic duo. It was easier and we kind of read each other’s minds when we played.”
Fast forward to now, the Guthries have been performing as “Everything Everly” for around 11 years, coupled with their Simon & Garfunkel tribute presentation “Scarborough Fair.” The overwhelming audience reaction to their performances continue to confirm their feelings.
“What we have found is that there are not a lot of people that do these kind of artists,” Jeb said. “It’s a very popular thing now to have a tribute band. That particular audience tends to skew from the Baby Boomer generation and up. When you come to Florida, that’s pretty much the demographic.”
Audiences of their shows are not limited to just those demographics, however, according to Jeb.
“When we play a show, there are a couple of generations there,” Jeb said. “Sometimes, where the older folks bring their children and grandchildren which is very interesting. There is a larger pool to pull from.”
Jock and Jeb always enjoy interacting with their audience, keeping it light-hearted as they rock through the Everly Brothers hits of the 1950s and ‘60s.
“There is a lot of back and forth and cracking jokes and kind of (even) embarrassing audience members into singing along with us,” Jeb said. “(But) it ends up being a really good vibe. It’s not just like we play the songs at them, it’s more like ‘let’s have a little get together’ there.”
The Guthrie Brothers will present “Everything Everly: An Everly Brothers Experience” on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at The Genesis Center.
Tickets range from $20 (general admission), or $25 to $35, plus tax and fees. For tickets or more information, call 863-494-9362, visit www.sunevents.com or buy in person at the venue Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
