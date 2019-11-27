LAKE PLACID — Members of the Lake Placid 4-H Clovers gave up a day of their Thanksgiving vacation in order to help out students at Lake Placid Middle School. The Clovers gathered in front of Kelly’s Florist on Interlake Boulevard and held their annual food drive called Pack the Pantry.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday the Clovers waved and asked for donations of groceries of or cash. The proceeds will be used to stock the “pantry” at LPMS.
“There are about 30-40 kids who visit the pantry at the school every Friday and put food in their backpacks to bring home to their family to supplement their meals. If we have enough donations, we plan on sharing with Lake Placid Elementary and Lake Country Elementary schools,” 4-H Clovers Leader Paula said.
She said the kids have been collecting canned goods via the food drive for about 12 years and have been collecting at the Interlake Boulevard location at various times for five years. It is a good location with a lot of pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Last year, the donations totaled $1,200 plus food.
“We had a lot of the local businesses give us financial donations,” Sapp said. “There are numerous passers-by that stop and give a donation. I stretch the money as far as I can. I shop sales and I use coupons. Lake Placid is very generous.”
The Clovers have also helped to stock the LPMS Comfort Closet, which is a place where students can find deodorant, body wash, shampoo and feminine hygiene products when they need it.
Ernie Emmert promised the Clovers he would return with some groceries once he saw the food drive in town. True to his word, he later returned with several bags of non-perishables.
“I just want to help,” he said. “It’s what I do. The Lord has helped me get through what I got through. Now I try to help other people. I take care of my mother-in-law and my grandbabies in the morning.”
Sapp said the 4-H club is a service club that enjoys giving back to the community.
