SEBRING — People looking to get out of substandard housing and into a home of their own can apply starting tomorrow.
The Highlands County Habitat for Humanity will take applications for its new home ownership program starting Monday through the end of the month, Jan. 31.
As with all participants in the program, qualified applicants will join with Habitat to build and purchase their home in Mason’s Ridge community, through “sweat equity” and a low-interest mortgage.
Right now, Habitat has five home under construction in Mason’s Ridge, all in partnership with families affected by Hurricane Irma.
“This is an exciting opportunity for aspiring homeowners,” said Nancy Ginorio, Highlands County Habitat’s Family Services manager. “We strive to help families purchase safe, stable homes, and we encourage those who might qualify to complete an application.”
To be approved and participate, applicants must:
- Currently live or work in Highlands County for one year or more.
- Demonstrate a need for affordable housing.
- Have the ability to repay an affordable mortgage.
- Show willingness to enter into a partnership with Habitat for Humanity and complete all program requirements.
Other qualifications may apply. Participants will also need to attend an orientation session in February to learn more about the Habitat program and home buying process.
Applications may be found at the Habitat for Humanity office in downtown Sebring at 159 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. The office is open weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. No applications will be accepted after 4 p.m. on Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.