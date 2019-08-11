SEBRING — The application period for Highlands County Habitat for Humanity’s new homeownership program opened Aug. 1. Applications can be picked up at the Habitat for Humanity office in downtown Sebring. The application period will close Aug. 23, 2019, when all completed applications must be received by Habitat staff.
Applicants who qualify and are selected for the program at this time will partner with Habitat to build and purchase their home with an affordable mortgage in the Mason’s Ridge community in Sebring. Habitat recently completed four homes and currently has four more homes under construction in Mason’s Ridge in partnership with families affected by Hurricane Irma.
“This is an exciting opportunity for aspiring homeowners,” said Nancy Ginorio, Highlands County Habitat’s family services manager. “We strive to help families purchase safe, stable homes, and we encourage those who might qualify to complete an application.”
Qualifications for the program include, but are not limited to, the following:
• Must currently live or work in Highlands County (for one year or more).
• Must demonstrate a need for affordable housing.
• Must be able to repay an affordable mortgage.
• Must be willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity and complete all program requirements.
Applicants will be required to attend an orientation session at the end of August to learn more about the Habitat program and home buying process. Applications can be picked up and dropped off between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Aug. 23. No applications will be accepted after 4 p.m. Aug. 23.
