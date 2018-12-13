The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park will present the 11th Annual Highlands Hammock Half Marathon & 5K at the park on Saturday, January 19 with a 7:30 a.m. start for both distances.
The Central Florida Striders running club under the direction of Chet Brojek will manage race timing and scoring. All proceeds from the event will benefit park projects.
Entry fee for the 5K is $20 and Half Marathon fee is $40 thru Janauary 10, 2019. Late fees are $25 for the 5K and $50 for the Half Marathon thru race day registration. Participants will get a custom designed sport tech tee, awards in both races, food, fun and a great chance to test their skills in the New Year.
Checks payable to Central Florida Striders along with entry form may be snail mailed to race director Brojek at: 3310 Par Road, Sebring, FL 33872 or you may register online at: http://endurancesportstiming.com /race-calendar/
The Half Marathon may be run by an individual or by a team relay for the 13.1 mile distance. Those desiring to form a relay team should contact the coach at: cbrojek@comcast.net to discuss details and special relay pricing. The Half Marathon includes almost nine miles of the beautiful trails throughout the park. “Our Hammock Half is a challenging course, but it allows participants to see parts of the park seldom viewed by visitors.”
Anyone needing an entry form may email Brojek at: cbrojek@comcast.net and he will get one out to you right away.
Lake Placid Youth Baseball/Softball
Lake Placid Dixie Youth Baseball and Softball are now taking registrations for the upcoming season. Draft Day is set for Dec. 15 at 1:00 p.m. Please arrive 30-45 minutes early to get stretched and warmed up. Opening Day is tentatively schedule to start near the end of January 2019.
The age groups that are now open for registration are 7-8 year old baseball has a $75 fee. 9-10 year old baseball has a $75 fee and 7-10 year old softball has a $75 fee. Also LPYB is offering 4-6 year old Tee Ball with a $65 fee.
To register go to www.lpyb.org and look for the registration tab. Also follow us on Facebook at LakePlacid BaseballSoftball for more details and updates. You can also email us at lpbaseballsoftball@gmail.com. The league is always looking for team sponsors, anyone interested just email us.
Sebring Senior Softball
Sign up now for Sebring senior softball. If you were born in 1950 or before you are eligible for the over 70 league. Call John Kloet at 414-2926 or Bill Todd 385-5632.
To sign up for the 50 and over league call Gary Kindle at 835-2405. Starting time for 70 league is 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The 50 and over league plays at noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Games to be played at Highland County Sports Complex.
Lake Placid Senior Softball
The Lake Placid Senior Softball League is currently practicing for the 2019 season on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Lake June Ballfield. Interested men 60 and over should come with their bat, glove, and enthusiasm to sign up and get in shape for the upcoming season which will run from January through March. League games will be played at the County Sports Complex. For further league information please visit lpsoftball.com.
