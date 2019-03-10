SEBRING — Highlands County Emergency Management just gave county commissioners some good news about funds coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said Jared Moskowitz, the new head of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, has declared any federal reimbursement requests already 30 percent of the way through state-level review would get reimbursed right away, at 50 percent.
The other 50 percent of pending FEMA reimbursements would come through after their review is completely done, according to a letter Moskowitz sent out last Friday, Reiss said.
Since then, phone lines have been jammed or going to voicemail at the Department of Emergency Management, Reiss said.
“I’m sure right now they are inundated,” Reiss said.
There’s one project the county hasn’t submitted yet, Reiss said: Project Z. That’s all the administrative costs the county has amassed to gather receipts and send them to FEMA since the beginning of the reimbursement process.
Essentially, she said, it’s the cost of getting reimbursed.
The county can’t submit that amount until all the other requests are reimbursed, or closed out, Reiss said.
Right now, there are still three county requests under FEMA review, 13 under state obligation to pay — totaling $248,000 — and another 10 under state review.
The lion’s share in the millions of dollars, Reiss said, is still under state review.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks, given that more than half of the money owed could be paid right away, asked Tuesday if he or other commissioners should pull strings with Gov. Ron DeSantis or members of Congress on the matter.
“We could use all the help we could get,” Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said.
“It’s eight rows back to the left,” said Commissioner Don Elwell, referring to Libby Bolles, Punta Gorda staff member for U.S. Representative Greg Steube (FL-17), who was sitting in the audience Tuesday at the Board of County Commission meeting.
