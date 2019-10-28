By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
Halloween, like other holidays, seems to bring out the ‘A Game’ in many when it comes to imagination and decoration. The night of all things Macabre is almost upon us but there is still time to take in the hard work of some of the more creative spooksters in the area.
Dennis Beal and his “Zombie Response Fortress” at 1716 Jeri Kay Lane in Highlands Mobile Village MHP is such a place. Zombies roam freely at his door and in his yard. You can even see an infected one quarantined in an isolation box.
“Me and my girls really like Halloween so I go all out as much as I can,” said Beal, an employee of Lakeshore Mall. “I was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. I came down here in 1986, went to Lake Placid High School.
“People are always asking about the ‘Zombie Response’ vehicle, especially when I’ve got one of the zombies in the passenger seat,” Beal continues.
Beal’s vehicle is a definite attention-grabber.
“I get a bunch of looks,” he said. “I’ve actually scared some people over in the parking lot at work (Lakeshore Mall). They walk by it (the vehicle) and see it (the zombie) and freak out.”
Beal said the love of horror is a family thing.
“I like scary movies, the girls like scary movies, and “The Walking Dead” (TV series). The Haunted House at the mall — I did that; me and a couple of the maintenance guys.”
Along with the zombies in the yard, there is an array of skulls and grave sites. One poor fellow almost made it out of his earthly tomb. But alas, he dwells in Halloween Never Never Land.
If you like your “tricks” with a bit more comic flare, then a ride down Dog Leg Drive in Golf Hammock is just the thing for you.
Skeletons and giant spiders have taken over a yard there and are engaging in all sorts of eerie yet amusing activities. Pushing shopping carts, sunbathing on towels, sitting on the toilet reading the newspaper and fighting off the giant spiders with a fly-swatter are just some of what you’ll see. Others are waiting on a bench, complete with luggage. Presumably waiting for a bus that will never arrive.
Such is Halloween in the Heartland.
