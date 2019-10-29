Halloween is fast approaching and during the spooky season, characters like goblins and ghouls are on everyone’s mind. Well, at least when the thoughts of pumpkins and apples subside.
The more often I celebrate Halloween, the more I wonder just how the whole thing got started. Why was it decided that being scared and taking hay rides were things we needed to do around this time?
In reading I have found that the widespread celebration of Halloween was introduced in the 19th century by an influx of Irish and Scottish immigrants. Halloween is thought to have originated in Celtic speaking countries — such as Ireland and the Scottish Highlands. Halloween has gone through many changes since then, but there are also some similarities in traditions celebrated then and now.
Halloween has been known by several names: All Hallow’s Eve, Allhalloween, All Saints’ Eve, and more. Regardless of name, this was a time for people to honor the dead, including saints, martyrs and others who had faithfully departed. It as also a time during which many believed that the boundary between this world and the ‘Otherworld’ thinned, making it easier for spirits to cross into the world of the living. Some believe that many of the traditions of Halloween are derived from ancient Celtic harvest festivals or even the Gaelic festival known as Samhain — Irish for ‘summer’s end.’
Traditions like dressing in costume or ‘disguise’ have remained relevant to Halloween, along with carving jack-o-lanterns and having bonfires. Of course, there are different reasons for all of these traditions now versus then. Currently, it is a chance to show off creativity and ability, or to embody someone you enjoy or admire. When Halloween was celebrated in the beginning, however, dressing up served as a way to protect yourself from potential spirits or creatures from the ‘Otherworld.’
Pranksters are to thank for our annual pumpkin carvings, as during the 19th century pranksters were known to use turnips and beets, carved with ghoulish, ghastly faces as lanterns. Depending on who the creator was, the lanterns were said to either represent the spirits or ward off evil. It wasn’t until the 20th century that the lantern carving traveled to other parts of England, where the lanterns became known as jack-o-lanterns.
Bonfires, which are currently very popular during Halloween, were essential to the celebration even in the beginning. The Celtic and Gaelic people would have special bonfires, sometimes for rituals. It was believed that there were protective and cleansing properties associated with the smoke and ashes of bonfires. They were also used for divination. The fires were viewed as a way to slow the darkness that envelops the world during this season.
As it turns out, the spooky season has some spooky history. The ideas held by those who celebrated Halloween before us aren’t that surprising though. After all, it’s become a modern celebration of all things scary. However, knowing the history and where these traditions come from gives me a deeper appreciation for this ancient holiday.
In short, Halloween is a pagan holida much like Easter and Xmas which claim to be Xtian but are not. Both were stolen from pagan rituals far pre dating Xtianity.
Since it predates Christianity, does that mean you do not hold God responsible for it?
