By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Circle K gas station on Hammock Road won a small change in zoning, which will result in a fairly significant change, at least for wine lovers.
A switch from Business B-1 zoning to Limited Business B-2, which will now allow the store to sell wine along with beer.
It may not seem like that big of a change to people who live in the area and frequent the store, especially since it already sold been. However, under its previous zoning, it wouldn’t have gotten to do that, if not for a grandfathered use.
The store had been selling beer before zoning established for that site prohibited it. Store operators got to keep selling beer because they already had been.
County commissioners, who approved the rezoning this past Tuesday, didn’t discuss the matter much. The Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment had advised 6-0 that the county commission approve the change.
Commissioner Don Elwell moved to approve, Commission Greg Harris seconded it and it passed unanimously.
