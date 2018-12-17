SEBRING — Guests to Highlands Hammock State Park are transported to the Hammock North Pole, a Christmas wonderland of lights, music, crafts and treats! Although the warm Florida weather does not lend itself to snow, the state park created a winter wonderland for children to enjoy.
The Highlands Hammock State Park tram ride was turned into a magical sleigh ride on Thursday evening, for the first of three nights of the Hammock North Pole event. The sleigh was driven by Brenda Broder, a former park ranger and now volunteer. A lighted Santa, Christmas trees, and candles added holiday flavor to the evening drive around the loop to the event site.
The event was held in an open area along the back side of the loop drive, near the parking area for the Cypress Swamp Trail. This normally dark location was alive with lights and sound, as people walked around exploring the activities and decorations.
This is the second year that Highlands Hammock has had their holiday event. Dozens of volunteers act as Santa’s helpers assisting park staff with this annual event. The Friends of Highlands Hammock, a citizen support organization that helps to raise funds for the park, hosts the event. All proceeds are used to support park programs. It is a holiday tradition in the making for Highlands County.
Children and adults smiled and laughed as they posed for pictures and played cornhole. They used their artistic talents to decorate gingerbread cookies and then snacked on their artwork. People stood around a warming fire and roasted smores, melting the chocolate into a tasty treat.
Children enjoyed visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus and telling them what they wanted for Christmas. Ricky and Talia Quigg brought their daughter, Briar, out to the event. “This is our first time coming to the North Pole,” said Talia Quigg, “It’s really cute how they have everything set up.”
Christmas lights added color to the scene as holiday favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Let it Snow” rang out across the area.
Several local Future Farmers of America students were volunteering at the event. Carmen Carlini and Stanley Flesher were handing out reindeer food, also known as oatmeal, for guests to take home and put in their yard to attract reindeer for Christmas. Miranda Bunnell and Victoria Henley, also with FFA, assisted children with decorating cookies.
Children enjoyed a special night of holiday memories as they rode on a sleigh to a magical land where they roasted smores, viewed the holiday lights and visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
