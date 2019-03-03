Editor’s Note: This is the second in a planned series of stories on the community’s effort to help the homeless population in Highlands County.
SEBRING —Jane Breylinger likes to tell the success story of Dale Meek, who has spent 20 years total living on the street or in the woods.
He is now in permanent supportive housing, thanks to partners Hands for Homeless in Highlands County, the faith-based church and business partnership that provided Meek with food and supplies and had volunteers work with him until he was ready to make the transition.
There are other stories, Breylinger told a group of community leaders and homeless prevention advocates at a round table discussion on Wednesday.
“Hector” is a disabled veteran who couldn’t get through the red tape to receive his disability payments.
That was cleared up in January, and now he pays rent and utilities and is getting medical help.
A couple named “Jean Lee” and “Charles” were living in a car, moving around as needed, and then the car wouldn’t start.
On Wednesday morning, Breylinger said, a tow truck came to get the car to have it repaired. It’s imperative, she said, because Jean Lee is pregnant with twins — due in June — and Charles needs a job.
Combating homelessness starts first with trust, Breylinger said.
It’s a long, slow process, dependent on the organization being consistent through providing food and supplies, and then other needed services.
“It takes time and attention,” Breylinger said.
With Meek, she said, it took more than a year.
Homelessness has a myriad of causes, Breylinger said:
- Low income.
- Poverty.
- Lack of affordable housing.
- Lack of resources.
- Addiction(s).
- Physical or mental health.
- Accidents.
- Domestic violence.
Domestic violence happens to be the leading cause for women, Breylinger said.
Those who are homeless break down, approximately, into these categories:
- Adult singles — 67 percent — with 23 having physical or mental health issues and 9 percent being veterans.
- Families with young children — 33 percent.
- Unaccompanied youth — less than one percent
There are more than 550,000 homeless in America, more than 32,000 homeless in Florida, Breylinger said, and an estimated 1,000 homeless in Highlands County.
The last “head count” for homeless with working totals, from 2017, volunteers found 172 persons, which Breylinger estimates to be at least three times that number.
In the six counties of Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee, there were at least 65 unaccompanied youth living on their own and 18 homeless veterans, she said, but zero emergency shelters.
Hands for Homeless has started addressing the problem through the first, ever-present need — food. Most food service centers, a.k.a. community pantries, only allow homeless to visit once per month.
“All they have is a backpack,” Breylinger said. “They can’t get food for a month.”
In the last month, she said, Hands for Homeless delivered 1,492 hot meals and 183 care kits — toiletries and toilet paper — to local homeless persons.
“You didn’t come to hear about toilet paper,” she told round table participants, “but that’s part of our problem.”
The next thing Hands for Homeless does, after building trust, is mentor homeless on what they need to do to get out of being homeless, in addition to providing other services.
Those services include fresh clothes, a laundry, showers and even haircuts.
Some may need help navigating paperwork for disability, food or Social Security benefits. Some may have had their identity stolen and may need to secure identification cards or birth certificates.
They often need a permanent address for those benefits, Breylinger said, which is where another need comes in: A service center for them to use as a “home” location.
Others may need SafeLink phones, especially for their own safety, she said.
Breylinger said those camping in the woods can be attacked by other homeless, or more often by people who have homes and want to abuse them.
Without a phone, they have no way to call police for help.
Transportation is another need, she said. Those who need to use services tend to congregate and camp near those places that feed or provide for them. It’s easier to walk.
Good public transportation would make it easier to live elsewhere, and eventually, to hold down a job.
There are several programs out there, Breylinger said, and many more needed.
“There’s never enough for the need,” Breylinger said.
Programs may not eliminate homelessness completely, she said, but they may be able to make it less frequent and shorter term for those who experience it, and even prevent it for others.
