You [Sebring High School] decided to delay the yearbooks so you could include prom photos. Students will not physically get their yearbooks in time to have any inscriptions from their classmates.

Some lucky students will have a few more nice pictures in the yearbook, but no one will have a handwritten memento from a friend at school to look back on.

I think you missed the mark where the big picture is concerned.

In my opinion, a personal inscription is far more valuable to have as a keepsake than a pictures of an event that most students didn't attend. Is it possible that someone there made an error in judgement when making the decision to include prom? I think so...

Chris Hutchins

Sebring

