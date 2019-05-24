You [Sebring High School] decided to delay the yearbooks so you could include prom photos. Students will not physically get their yearbooks in time to have any inscriptions from their classmates.
Some lucky students will have a few more nice pictures in the yearbook, but no one will have a handwritten memento from a friend at school to look back on.
I think you missed the mark where the big picture is concerned.
In my opinion, a personal inscription is far more valuable to have as a keepsake than a pictures of an event that most students didn't attend. Is it possible that someone there made an error in judgement when making the decision to include prom? I think so...
Chris Hutchins
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.