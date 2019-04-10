The concept of family has been around since the beginning of time, and no family has ever gotten it all right. The reality is, we all mess it up. The model of family, with true belonging and pure love, comes from our heavenly Father. His desire to have a relationship with us, His sacrifice in our place, His grace to forgive, and His unwavering love. All throughout Scripture we see examples of the benefits and blessings that come through family: selfless relationships, uplifting words, peaceful homes, instruction of children, respect for elders, and the passing on of wisdom from generation to generation.
Throughout Titus 2, the Apostle Paul shares the importance and necessity of teaching respect, self-control, faith, love and endurance. From generation to generation, we are called to teach truth and share wisdom. Yet we can only give and pass down to others what we have within ourselves. Men who are respected are able to teach respect. Kind women are able to demonstrate kindness. Those who are wise can share wisdom. The joyful spread joy, the hopeful give hope, the peaceful bring peace. And the loving, love.
We know in our hearts, and we can prove through science, that nurturing family environments and safe, positive childhoods are both healthy and beneficial. In contrast, and yet just as real, are the health risks and lifelong negative side effects that result from stress, trauma and suffering. As darkness occurs in the absence of light, conflict occurs in the absence of peace. Hate in the absence of love. Neglect in the absence of selfless caring for others.
Are you able to demonstrate love? Do you spread joy? Do you maintain self-control and live in peace with those around you? Who are you training and teaching? Who are you encouraging? Are you helping others find hope for generations to come?
Tauren Wells sings in his song, “Known,” “It’s so unusual, it’s frightening. You see right through the mess inside me, but you won’t let go no matter what I do. It’s hard truth and ridiculous grace to be fully known and loved by You.” Not one of us is worthy, yet each of us is capable of accepting undeserved love and grace. And once you accept and believe it for yourself, you are able to share with others and teach generations to come by your example.
Carissa Marine serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, providing prevention programs and early intervention services to local at-risk children and families in Highlands County since 1994. The Foundation office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. Call 863-382-2905 or visit www.ChampionforChildren.org for further information.
