I often listen to night talk shows on the radio, being interested in programs covering religion in one form or another. Recently there was a young atheist being interviewed by the talk show host.
Speaking to a caller, the young man asked, “Have you ever seen God?” To me, it was a silly question. With all due respect for his God-less belief, I knew there were things that he believed in that he couldn’t see. He has never seen atoms, or the whirling of the earth on its axis at about 1,000 miles an hour. I’m sure he believes in both.
People find it difficult to believe in spiritual things because they can’t see them: “because they seeing, see not” (Matthew 13:13). God may be the most hidden of the hidden, but He is also the most manifest of the manifest through the evidences of His work. Consider electricity, for instance. It has been around since the beginning of time, but was unknown until men discovered it. Think of the sun. Powerful as it is, it cannot move one iota from its predetermined orbit. Can one say it wasn’t created, but just happened?
I am reminded of the story of Colonel Robert Ingersoll, a noted philosopher and agnostic. While visiting his friend, the Reverend Henry Ward Beecher, he noticed a beautiful globe portraying the constellations and stars of the heavens. After examining it, he asked, “This is just what I have been looking for. Who made it?” “Who made it?” repeated Beecher in simulated astonishment. “Why, nobody made it; it just happened.”
Some people don’t believe in God because they can’t see Him. Well, I can’t see or even visualize Him, either, but I do believe! There are evidences of His existence all over the earth. The miracle of life itself is proof of His existence. It seems strange to me how we take so many miraculous things for granted. I was guilty of that myself until I found God. (He really found me!)
Modern science has revealed, and continues to reveal, God’s miracles on earth. Electricity has always been here, hidden until science coaxed it out of its isolation. Electricity reminds me of God. Like God, no one has ever sen it, and it is powerful. In order to benefit from this power of God, we must be “plugged in” to His prophets, who bring us His “electricity” – His love. And in order to have His love, we must love Him. “They shall prosper that love thee” (Psalm 122:6)
From “The Bible Revisited” by George Savitt. For questions or comments, contact 1-800-UNITE (1-800-228-6483) or use websites, www.bahai.us, or www.global perspective.org
