SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the 7th Annual Tennis Kids Camp at the Thakkar Tennis Center on Saturday.
The camp was free to youngsters ages 4-18 who wanted to join in the fun. Members of the Sebring High School tennis team coached children on the basics of tennis by setting up different stations to work on the fundamentals of the sport.
“Our players from the high school are the coaches,” said Sebring girls coach Jane Hollinger. “They take the kids into different groups and hopefully introduce tennis as a fun sport. Hopefully the kids will want to play for the rest of their life. I want everyone to have fun and I want these kids to leave saying ‘I love tennis and I want to do it again. I have ten athletes from my team out here helping and we have fifty campers. This is our biggest year. We have a few returners from previous years. Hopefully I will have some of these kids on the team some day.”
The camp began as a fundraiser for the Blue Streaks and a way to give back to the community. Sebring did charge for the camp for the first couple of years but then Dr. T.C. Lackey came in and asked to sponsor the camp so the kids could come for free.
“This event is exciting,” said Sebring girls team member Ryleah Myhre. “We get to interact with the community and tell them about what the tennis team is like at Sebring. This is kind of our recruitment day and gives us a chance to connect. I love this and I look forward to it every year. This is my third year. Tennis is not the most popular sport so this helps to get more kids interested.”
Making sure the event was enjoyable was important.
“I am having fun,” said Ashlyn Radonski. “We are learning a lot about tennis. My favorite part is bouncing the ball on the tennis racket. This is my first year at this camp. I decided to come to the camp because I knew it would be fun and a lot of my friends were coming. I am really excited to play tennis and learn how to do it. I will definitely come back next year.”
There is a 10 and under group that practiced with a short net and soft tennis balls. Basic beginners learned how to hold a racket, how to swing and much more. The advanced group learned to perfect their skills and play actual games.
“I am really excited about this camp,” said Nora Leconey. “I am having a lot of fun. This is my first year and so far my favorite part is doing the contest where we have to hit it either downwards or upwards. I will be back next year. My mom asked me if I wanted to come to this tennis camp because my Nana is friends with coach Hollinger so I said sure. This is my first time playing tennis and it is really fun. I want to stick with it and play in high school.”
All the campers rotated to the obstacle course. The obstacle course is where campers went head to head to see which team could complete the course the fastest.
“First we warm up and get our blood pumping so we are ready to go,” said Emily Albritton. “We start playing and learn how to play. I came last year and I really liked playing tennis. I enjoyed doing it so I wanted to come back again. My favorite part is learning how to play and it is entertaining. Last year was my first year and I didn’t know anything about tennis. I practiced a lot since last year. I am thinking about signing up for tennis. My friend told me about this camp and once I gave it a try I really liked it. I like hitting the ball and the activity itself. I have a bunch of friends out here. The coaches are all very nice and help you. They explain all the activities so you know what you are doing. I will be back next year.”
The Sebring High School tennis team is looking forward to next year’s event. If you are interested in the event or would like to sign up please contact Coach Jane Hollinger at Sebring High at 863-471-5500.
“We would like to thank Dr. Lackey and his wife Kitty for sponsoring us along with the Highlands County Tennis Association who allow us to use the courts at no cost,” Hollinger said.
