AVON PARK – In the first three-game series in the Suncoast Conference 2019 baseball season, the visiting team won all three games this week between the South Florida State College Panthers and the Hillsborough Community College Hawks.
Hillsborough won the rubber game on Friday night by a score of 7-4 at Panther Field.
The lost dropped South Florida to 9-15 on the season and 1-2 in the Suncoast Conference.
The Panthers won Monday night in Tampa by a score of 5-3 and the Hawks returned the favor on Wednesday with an 8-2 victory over the Panthers.
SFSC starter Hunter Morales struggled in the first inning of Friday’s game after getting the first batter out. An error and two walks quickly loaded the bases and a third consecutive walk gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead.
A ground out plated another run and a single by Javair Rosario brought two more in as Hillsborough took a 4-0 lead to start the game.
The Panthers answered in the bottom of the first inning with three base hits, all singles, by Zeddric Burnham, P.J. Cimo and Case Hannum to cut the Hawks lead in half.
None of those hits produced a run, instead Burnham scored on an error and Cimo touched home plate on a wild pitch to make the score 4-2.
Morales was unable to get out of the second inning unscathed after getting the first two batters out, giving up three straight singles that yielded another run to put the Hawks up 5-2.
Morales did not fare much better in the third. After getting the first batter out, a walk and two singles produced another run for the Hawks as they rebuilt their lead to four runs at 6-2.
Conner Gleeson came in to relieve Morales, getting the final two outs to end the inning.
Again the Panthers clawed back to within two in the bottom of the third as Burnham led off the inning with a walk and scored on a double by Casey Asman into right-centerfield. Asman scored on a single by Hannum to bring the Panthers to within two at 6-4.
Pitching dominated after that with Hillsborough’s starter going five innings. South Florida’s Gleeson held the Hawks to one run, scored in the fifth, in his 3.2 innings of work as the Hawks now held a 7-4 lead after six innings.
Dawson Young finished the final three innings on the mound for the Panthers, giving up no runs and two hits to keep South Florida State College in the game.
The Panthers were unable to close the gap any further as Hillsborough relievers Conner Dunham and Damien Torres shut down the Panther offense the final four innings with no runs and not hits.
Dunham pitched three innings, the sixth, seventh and eighth with Torres closing the game out in the ninth to preserve the 7-4 win for the Hawks.
South Florida State College will start a two-game set against Florida South Western on Monday at Panther Field in Avon Park.
On Friday they will start a three-game set against the State College of Florida at home.
