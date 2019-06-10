TALLAHASSEE — HB 7069.
In the state Capitol, you know legislation is big — and usually controversial — if it becomes known simply by the shorthand of its bill number. And when then-House Speaker Richard Corcoran pushed through HB 7069 during the 2017 legislative session, it was a bombshell for the education system.
The mammoth bill included numerous changes, but drawing the most controversy were pieces aimed at boosting charter schools. In part, it set the stage for adding new charter schools — dubbed “schools of hope” — that would serve students whose traditional public schools have been considered low-performing. It also called for school districts to provide federal Title I funding — which is designed to help schools that serve large numbers of low-income students — to charter schools.
Numerous school boards challenged the law in court. They argued that HB 7069 infringed on their constitutional authority to operate public schools within their districts. But in 2018, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper rejected such arguments.
Now, two years after the bill passed, Corcoran is the state’s education commissioner — and the battle over HB 7069 continues.
Lawyers for the school boards and the state will go before a panel of judges from the 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday to argue about the constitutionality of the bill.
“At issue here is vindication of the school boards’ power to operate, control, and supervise all local public schools, including charter schools,” said a brief filed on behalf of 10 school boards. “The challenged provisions intrude on that local control because they sharply restrict the ability of school boards to make discretionary spending decisions and to make the other operational decisions necessary to supervise all the public schools in their districts.”
Not so, argue the state’s lawyers, who have pointed to the state’s constitutional role in providing a system of public schools.
“Given the state’s express constitutional authority and lengthy history of involvement in Florida’s statewide system of public schools and education finance — over decades involving the distribution of billions of dollars for millions of students — none of the statutes challenged here improperly limit the local boards’ authority or implicate the overall uniformity of Florida’s public schools,” the state’s lawyers wrote in a document filed at the appeals court.
