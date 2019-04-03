The Highlands Cultural Alliance (HCA) will hold their April Artist Reception on Saturday April 6 from noon to 2 p.m. The featured artist for April and May is Cindy Rose Eaton with Cindy Rose Photography.
The exhibit is titled “Nature Preservation Through the Eyes of Cindy Rose Photography.” Eaton has had award winning exhibits in the United States as well as in Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
She is a nature photographer that ‘shoots with her heart’ to expose and help preserve the fragile Florida ecosystem. She is committed to make her work as lifelike as possible.
Photography is enjoyed by her entire family. Eaton’s son is a hobbyist photographer. He is a high school student and has already won some competitions.
“We like to share our photography adventures together. It is something we enjoy as a family.”
Eaton grew up in Montana and moved here 16 years ago and found a different world to photograph.
“The scenery is very different. However, the Everglades does remind me of Montana. Here we have the sea oats that sway in the breeze; in Montana the wheat sways in the wind.”
Eaton feels at home in the Everglades. She loves the Everglades Big Cypress area and Highlands Hammock State Park. She says that you learn to feel and capture the moment of adventure and excitement.
“One day I was at Highlands Hammock and a blur of red flew by. It was a pileated woodpecker. He flitted from tree to tree, but I was able to capture him.”
Her exhibit includes works on both canvas and aluminum.
“The photo is actually imbedded into the aluminum. The image is infused with dye into the metal. The aluminum really makes the bright colors pop.”
One of her favorite works is a large photo titled “Magical Beach Moments.”
“It’s quite large and is printed on silk then framed. The location is in Lido Beach, Florida.”
She loves wildlife, especially wading birds, owls and beach scenes. There are several interesting reflections, a photography technique she loves, such as a large alligator on a log and a bird on a pier post.
“My exhibit is Switzerland was called “River of Grasses; Everglades Encounter.” This included some of my reflection works so I could promote the Everglades to people who have never heard of it or understand its beauty.”
There is no charge to attend the artist reception. You can browse the exhibit, meet the artist, and enjoy refreshments and music.
The reigns of the HCA will be passed from Fred Levitt to Gaylin Thomas. Leavitt is still going to be involved in Alliance that he helped make into the quality organization it currently is. Thomas is up to the challenge, so the HCA will remain in excellent hands. The change is set to occur on today after the board casts the final votes.
Be sure to stop by the HCA Museum in the Peter Powell Roberts Art and Cultural Center located at 310 West Main Street in Avon Park. The hours are Wednesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please call the gallery at 863-453-4531.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.